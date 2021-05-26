After wading into the virtual world last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buena Vista’s summer kickoff – CKS Paddlefest – is back this weekend with live-action river sports fun.
While we’ll have to wait another year for Paddlefest mainstay attractions like the Kayak Rodeo, this year’s focused event brings a trilogy of popular competitions to the Arkansas River, plus a town party.
The kickoff to the kickoff, the BV Town Party Friday evening, brings the bluegrass quintet Rapidgrass to the Lawn stage in South Main at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Staircase Wave at the Buena Vista River Park will be the site of a SUP-surfing competition.
“Contestants will be split up by age and gender and given an opportunity to show the crowd their surf skills in a fun and friendly environment,” said festival founder Earl Richmond, an organizer for the event. “Competitors will be judged on style, technical ability and flow. Hope to see you all there for this most popular event that kicks off the new season each year.”
For those who want to stay dry, the 11th annual Yucca Classic Disc Golf Tournament will be hosted by the Buena Vista Disc Golf Club Saturday. All but one of the 72 open spots had been filled just prior to press time.
The tournament’s first round shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
This year, the Yucca Classic will also be the second of five qualifiers for the SOCO Championship invitational in Alamosa this October.
On Sunday, May 30, head north of town for a kayak race down the notorious Numbers rapids.
The fourth annual Numbers race begins at noon and will use a time-trial format. Racers will be released at roughly 1-minute intervals to run a course from Number 1 to the eddy at Number 5.5 – about 1.25 miles.
Sunday too has an option for those without river legs. The Spirit Trail Run offers a marathon, half-marathon and 8k loop through the Midland Hill system of trails.
The marathon begins at 7 a.m., the half at 8 and the 8k at 9, all starting and finishing on Front Loop in South Main.
The event closes out Monday with a chill Milk Run race to the River Runners Grill. The race is another time-trial, but unlike the Class IV+ Numbers run, this Class II+ run is open to kayaks as well as duckies and SUPs.
The race begins at 11 a.m., at Wilderness Aware in Johnson Village and ends at the Riverside Grill just south of Fisherman’s Bridge in Nathrop.
Registration for these events can be found at ckspaddlefest.com.
Throughout the weekend, CKS will also be hosting its annual storewide sale and gear swap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.