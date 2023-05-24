For those looking to join the festivities while staying dry, CKS Paddlefest offers a number of on-land opportunities to have fun and gear up for summer.
In addition to the annual gear swap held at CKS’ Main Street location, there will be nightly live music, a disc golf tournament and the Spirit Trail Run.
“The music during the afternoon is great for families on the lawn down by the water,” said event organizer Cat Tobin. “A big part of (Paddlefest) is just the South Main and Main Street foot traffic and being able to get ice cream on Main Street, walk down to the river, do some bouldering around the South Main Park and just enjoy BV as a whole.”
Thursday night town party fun
While Paddlefest’s water events will kick off on Friday, May 26, dry land events will begin Thursday, May 25, with the BV Town Party at The Buena Viking from 5-8 p.m. Ryan Flores will bring his original “gypsy fusion” dance music. Attendees can also purchase discounted $10 raffle tickets to win a Complete Surf Package Raffle. Raffle tickets will go for $20 for the rest of the weekend.
The event will also serve as a fundraising opportunity for the Pocket Wave 2.0 project.
A percentage of sales from the evening, including raffle ticket proceeds, will go toward funding the Pocket Wave’s facelift.
Participants can pre-register for the weekend’s Kayak Rodeos at the party, as well. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online at https://ckspaddlefest.regfox.com/win-a-complete-surf-package.
After the party wraps, the Lariat to catch Arkansauce at 9 p.m. Described as “genre-hopping,” the four-piece string band hails from northwest Arkansas. Tickets for the concert are $10.
Gear swap opens Friday
Paddlefest’s annual Gear Swap will start on Friday. Participants can buy and sell stand-up paddle boards, river surfboards, kayaks, paddles, PFDs, helmets, spray skirts, neoprene, dry wear and other gear.
Drop-off starts on Friday, May 27, from 2 to 6:30 p.m., and gear sales will run Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 6 p.m.
Live music on the LAWN all 3 days
The Surf Hotel in South Main will host Leftover Salmon on the LAWN May 26-28.
The band will play a few sets each day, followed by afterparties in the Ivy Ballroom with Rapidgrass (Friday) and Pink Talking Fish (Saturday).
Pink Talking Fish will also perform a free show on the LAWN after Leftover Salmon wraps on Sunday.
“I get really excited about the music in South Main which is a big part of Paddlefest,” Tobin said. “It’s a fun kind of collaboration of music and on-water events.”
“We really love being in Buena Vista and hanging around, getting a little river time and a little swimming in. We love riding our bikes downtown,” said Andy Thorn, Leftover Salmon banjo player, singer and songwriter. “And then we also get to play shows. So what could be better?”
Attendees, he said, can expect a good dance party, a high-energy show and a concert space that suits families.
“These shows are actually really kid-friendly. They start a little earlier than our normal shows, too, which is great,” Thorn said. “My 2-year-old will even be able to stay up for the first set on Friday and Saturday night. It’s just nice to be on a lawn where they can roam and feel safe, and then if they need to cool off the river is right there.”
The concerts will also serve as a launch party for their recent album “Grass Roots.” Tickets and additional information can be found online at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/leftover-salmon-on-the-lawn
“It’s really been a family vibe lately. It used to be a little rowdier than it is now, not the shows but the whole scene,” he said. “We have a lot of fun on stage and we’ve got babies around and everybody’s doing well.”
The Lariat will also host their own residency for the weekend, with Montrose-native A.J. Fullerton taking the stage from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. This weekend stint follows his performances on May 21 and 22.
Tyler Grant and Friends will headline at the Lariat on Friday, May 26, taking the stage at 9 p.m.
Push n Pull, also located on BV’s Main Street, will host local favorite Airing of Grievances on Saturday, May 27. The free show will start at 9 p.m., featuring “the angsty soundtrack of your youth.”
The Lariat will also host, R&B group Hunter James and the Titanic at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
13th Annual Yucca Classic Saturday; Spirit Trail Race Sunday
Saturday will also be a big day for disc golfers.
The 13th Annual Yucca Classic will take place at the Amy Lynch Memorial Disc Golf Course during Paddlefest and will feature pro, amateur and junior classes for various ages.
Competitors will play two rounds of 18 with an hour-long lunch break from the time of the last card’s finish. Baskets will be moved to their alternate positions during lunch, and both rounds will be a shotgun start
This SoCo Championship Series Qualifier will help golfers earn points towards their invitation to the 3rd Annual SoCo Championship at Alamosa Disc Golf Course in October.
Registration information, a full schedule and additional details can be found at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/13th_Annual_Yucca_Classic_2023. For help choosing a division, visit https://www.pdga.com/divisions#amateur
On Sunday, the Spirit Trail Race will take over the Midland Trail system, with an 8k, a half-marathon and a full marathon race.
The marathon will start at 6:30 a.m. with an 8.5-hour cutoff. The half-marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. with a 7.5-hour cutoff. The 8k will start at 8:30 a.m. with a 3-hour cutoff.
Participants will get a race briefing at check-in covering trail etiquette and course markings. Plan to arrive 30-45 min before your race.
Grab a parking spot along South Main, or use the reserved lot just west of South Main. The start/finish line will be at the Front Loop in South Main.
All three races are also fully supported. Aid stations will be at mile 6.2, mile 13, mile 17.8 (water cooler only), mile 22.1 and mile 24 (water cooler only) for the marathon; mile 6.2, mile 7.8 and mile 10.3 (water cooler only) for the half marathon; and mile 3.0 (water cooler only) for the 8k.
The Spirit Trail Race donates to the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition, elevateHER, SOIL and the Cloud City Conservation Center. Visit www.spirittrailrace.com for registration, details and course maps.
