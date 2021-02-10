Grace Church and Congregational United Church of Christ will co-host a Lenten worship and reflection on prayer and healing Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m., during Lent via Zoom.
The program begins with Ash Wednesday worship Feb. 17, and ends with a final healing service March 24.
Please contact CUCC at 395-2544 or office.bvcucc@gmail.com for Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.