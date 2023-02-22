Results for Buena Vista
113
Teigan Arellano (4-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Traven Sharon (Fowler) 43-1 won by fall over Teigan Arellano (Buena Vista) 4-11 (Fall 2:51)
Cons. Round 1 - Josh Martinez (Cedaredge) 23-7 won by fall over Teigan Arellano (Buena Vista) 4-11 (Fall 2:30)
120
Tucker Montoya (22-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Isaiah Martinez (Mancos) 38-9 won by fall over Tucker Montoya (Buena Vista) 22-14 (Fall 2:27)
Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Montoya (Buena Vista) 22-14 won by fall over Tayshaun Thomas (Akron) 26-17 (Fall 2:01)
Cons. Round 2 - Alex Martinez (Trinidad) 26-9 won by decision over Tucker Montoya (Buena Vista) 22-14 (Dec 5-4)
126
Caleb Camp (36-4) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Camp (Buena Vista) 36-4 won by fall over Cooper Barnes (Burlington) 15-19 (Fall 0:42)
Quarterfinal - Caleb Camp (Buena Vista) 36-4 won by decision over Jon Yapoujian (Byers) 26-9 (Dec 3-0)
Semifinal - Caleb Camp (Buena Vista) 36-4 won by fall over Tayton Nelson (Cedaredge) 38-13 (Fall 6:00)
1st Place Match - Caleb Camp (Buena Vista) 36-4 won by decision over Anthony Isek (St. Mary`s) 33-6 (Dec 4-3)
144
Abel Flowers (25-15) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Joe Probst (West Grand) 26-19 won by decision over Abel Flowers (Buena Vista) 25-15 (Dec 10-8)
Cons. Round 1 - Abel Flowers (Buena Vista) 25-15 won by fall over Paul Neal (Del Norte) 25-16 (Fall 2:52)
Cons. Round 2 - Abel Flowers (Buena Vista) 25-15 won by decision over Wylee Lorimor (Cedaredge) 23-17 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 3 - Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 33-13 won by decision over Abel Flowers (Buena Vista) 25-15 (Dec 7-4)
150
Colton Montoya (26-15) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Casey Midcap (Wray) 41-9 won by fall over Colton Montoya (Buena Vista) 26-15 (Fall 4:49)
Cons. Round 1 - Colton Montoya (Buena Vista) 26-15 won by decision over Jedrek Howarth (Ellicott) 33-12 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Pacheco (Monte Vista) 26-14 won by decision over Colton Montoya (Buena Vista) 26-15 (Dec 3-2)
157-2A
David Arellano (37-1) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - David Arellano (Buena Vista) 37-1 won by fall over Kevin Acuna (Primero HS) 3-7 (Fall 0:58)
Quarterfinal - David Arellano (Buena Vista) 37-1 won by fall over Tyson Mosenteen (Holyoke) 31-14 (Fall 1:43)
Semifinal - David Arellano (Buena Vista) 37-1 won by fall over Martin Palma (Center) 24-9 (Fall 1:48)
1st Place Match - David Arellano (Buena Vista) 37-1 won by decision over Jaden Gardner (Lyons) 40-3 (Dec 4-2)
165
Carter Stromer (15-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ayden Mathews (Mancos) 33-10 won by fall over Carter Stromer (Buena Vista) 15-16 (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Round 1 - Jakob Carver (North Fork High School) 19-13 won by fall over Carter Stromer (Buena Vista) 15-16 (Fall 1:22)
190
Haden Camp (30-7) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Haden Camp (Buena Vista) 30-7 won by fall over Jacob Anderson (Cedaredge) 23-22 (Fall 0:16)
Quarterfinal - Haden Camp (Buena Vista) 30-7 won by decision over Cody Hawn (Hayden) 37-9 (Dec 3-2)
Semifinal - Haden Camp (Buena Vista) 30-7 won by fall over Gabe Schubarth (Limon) 30-5 (Fall 1:53)
1st Place Match - Pepper Rusher (Wiggins) 39-4 won by fall over Haden Camp (Buena Vista) 30-7 (Fall 1:47)
215
Eli Flowers (30-13) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Flowers (Buena Vista) 30-13 won by fall over Cody Netherton (Las Animas) 32-12 (Fall 0:23)
Quarterfinal - Carter Jennings (Highland) 26-7 won by fall over Eli Flowers (Buena Vista) 30-13 (Fall 5:14)
Cons. Round 2 - Eli Flowers (Buena Vista) 30-13 won by fall over Peyton Wells (Yuma) 19-9 (Fall 1:55)
Cons. Round 3 - Jake Armijo (Trinidad) 33-4 won by decision over Eli Flowers (Buena Vista) 30-13 (Dec 9-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.