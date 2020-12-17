ClearView hosts three RSVP services
ClearView Community Church will host three options for Christmas Eve candlelight services. The first will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m, Thursday, Dec. 24 and again Christmas Eve at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID restrictions we appreciate your RSVP. Please call the church office at 395-3120 or email info@clearviewcommunity.org to let us know which service you will attend. Nursery available 0-3.
Valley Fellowship plans indoor, outdoor services
Valley Fellowship Church will host Christmas Eve carols and candlelight service outdoors at 5:30 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., indoors.
Send Christmas and holiday service times to editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com. Next week’s issue will be published Dec. 22.
