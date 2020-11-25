The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold its customary Christmas Opening celebration beginning Dec. 5.
The event is on, “as of this second,” said chamber executive director Melissa Traynham. “However, as with everything these days, we are ready to be flexible if we have to cancel for the community’s safety.”
To avoid crowds, the Chocolate Walk will be spread out over a week, rather than just the weekend of the 5th, Traynham said.
Beginning Nov. 30, pick up your playing card at the Buena Vista Welcome Center. Then, during Christmas Opening week, visit participating businesses and get your card stamped.
Return your completed playing card by the end of the week to be entered into a prize drawing.
Photos with Santa Claus will be by appointment only.
“Due to capacity limitations at the Community Center, please expect to wait outside for a short period of time,” Traynham said. “You are also required to wear a mask while inside. Temperature and symptom checks are also required at the door.”
The Parade of Lights begins after sundown at about 5:15 p.m. in South Main and takes Santa from the Community Center to the Splash Park, where the big man will light the town Christmas Tree.
The tree lighting and the parade will be broadcast on the chamber’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.