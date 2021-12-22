Multiple churches in Buena Vista will be conducting Christmas services, particularly on Christmas Eve. A couple of Christmas Day services will be available, as well as a mass celebrating the Solemnity of Mary on New Year’s Day.
Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to remain home.
Services include:
Friday, Dec. 24
ClearView Community Church
457 Rodeo Road
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, 5 and 7 p.m. Nursery available for ages 0-3 years old.
Congregational United Church of Christ
217 Crossman Ave.
Christmas Eve Service, 7- 8 p.m.
Cornerstone Church
205 S. San Juan Ave.
Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.
No regularly scheduled services on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Faith Lutheran Church
15440 C.R. 306
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
Grace Church
203 W. Main Street
Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.
High Country Church of the Nazarene
30275 N. U.S. 24
Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
118 S. Gunnison Ave.
Living Nativity, 3:30 p.m.
Vigil Mass, 4 p.m.
Valley Fellowship Church
608 S. San Juan Ave.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m. The balcony is reserved for those who wish to wear their masks throughout the service.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Faith Lutheran Church
15440 C.R. 306
Christmas Morning Service, 10 a.m.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
118 S. Gunnison Ave.
Christmas Day Mass, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
118 S. Gunnison Ave.
Solemnity of Mary, 9:30 a.m.
