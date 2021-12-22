XmasCandle
Multiple churches in Buena Vista will be conducting Christmas services, particularly on Christmas Eve. A couple of Christmas Day services will be available, as well as a mass celebrating the Solemnity of Mary on New Year’s Day.

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to remain home.

Services include:

Friday, Dec. 24

ClearView Community Church

457 Rodeo Road

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, 5 and 7 p.m. Nursery available for ages 0-3 years old.

Congregational United Church of Christ

217 Crossman Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 7- 8 p.m.

Cornerstone Church

205 S. San Juan Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

No regularly scheduled services on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Faith Lutheran Church

15440 C.R. 306

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Grace Church

203 W. Main Street

Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

High Country Church of the Nazarene

30275 N. U.S. 24

Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church

118 S. Gunnison Ave.

Living Nativity, 3:30 p.m.

Vigil Mass, 4 p.m.

Valley Fellowship Church

608 S. San Juan Ave.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m. The balcony is reserved for those who wish to wear their masks throughout the service.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Faith Lutheran Church

15440 C.R. 306

Christmas Morning Service, 10 a.m.

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church

118 S. Gunnison Ave.

Christmas Day Mass, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church

118 S. Gunnison Ave.

Solemnity of Mary, 9:30 a.m.

