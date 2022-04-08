This month, the Collegiate Peaks Chorale commemorates the music of American culture and history with “A Celebration of American Composers.”
This concert takes audiences on a tour of musical selections from folk music, African American spirituals and pop arrangements from composers like choir director and professor William Dawson, singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone, lyricist and librettist Yip Harburg, Chicago-based pianist and organist Marianne Kim and a cappella group Pentatonix.
CPC director Brandon Chism had begun planning this program over 2 years ago, developing fun ideas on pieces to perform such as an arrangement of the Latin text “Ubi Caritas” from Kim, his friend and colleague. A theme emerged as all of the pieces were from American composers.
“‘Ubi Caritas’ is a text which has been set to countless melodies for over 1,200 years, and one of the lines translates, ‘From a sincere heart let us love each other.’ It is a gorgeous composition from Marianne which includes several jazz influences, her area of expertise,” Chism says. “Overall, the program seeks to celebrate the diverse tapestry of music genres and history that make up American music and its composers and performers.”
In addition to “Ubi Caritas” for musical beauty and origin from someone he has performed with, Chism also enjoys “Old Joe Clark,” an American folk tune with some “interesting surprises in the middle of it that I’m sure the audience will enjoy,” he says.
Another of his personal favorites in this program an arrangement of the American folk tune “Shenandoah,” one he says the choir has grown attached to during rehearsals.
“Our nation, as every nation in the world, has had a very difficult couple of years,” Chism says. “Between the pandemic and the loss of life and social tension it has caused, political divisions, racial tensions and other challenges, we’ve weathered a lot.
“My hope is that this program will inspire a desire for like-mindedness and unity in our community, recognizing the beauty in diversity in all its categories and that the phrase from the Latin text above may be true of us in the Arkansas Valley—that we would choose to love one another from sincerity of heart even in the midst of our differences. The arts can be a wonderful mode to both practice that kind of love and unity as performers and exhort the community to do the same,” he says.
The concert takes place 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Mountain Heights Baptist Church in Buena Vista, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at First Presbyterian Church in Salida. Attendance is free and donations are accepted at the door.
