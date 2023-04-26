The Collegiate Peaks Chorale takes audiences back to the classic songs of film, television and Broadway of the 20th century, as well as the works of renowned composers of that time, in their spring concert series “A Blast from the Past” April 28-30.
From pop selections like a Beach Boys medley to an expressive Romantic era piece by Samuel Barber, this concert theme will provide a wide variety of songs – there will be something for everyone.
“Two main ideas came to mind as I was putting this program together: First, to enjoy a sentimental journey through some familiar and fun tunes,” says CPC director Brandon Chism. “I grew up watching some of the TV classics like ‘The Flintstones,’ ‘The Jetsons,’ ‘I Love Lucy’ and movies like ‘The King and I.’ For much of our audience, these musical themes bring us right back to a point in our past when, in many ways, life was simpler.
“Second, this is an example of one of the reasons I believe the performing arts, and particularly choral and orchestral music, are so important to the fabric of our society. We learn from the past and are informed by it; for us as a choir and for those who attend, experiencing a piece such as Samuel Barber’s ‘Agnus Dei,’ set to his composition ‘Adagio for Strings,’ reminds us of the great beauty found in the Romantic period of music and inspires us to write and seek out that kind of beauty in our music today. I hope everyone will leave this performance renewed and enriched by these choral selections.”
Joining the chorale in January of this year, baritone singer Bennet Beasley is excited for this concert, having learned about a few old TV show openers he wasn’t familiar with before.
“I personally love the Beach Boys medley,” he says. “Also, while mildly ambitious, I love the Eric Whitacre piece.”
Chism is also excited to present an arrangement of the hymn “Holy, Holy, Holy” by Dr. Gerald Edmonds, a professor from the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago and mentor to Chism.
“Dr. Edmonds, or Mr. Ed as many of us called him, inspired me to pursue excellence, beauty and to dig deep for my utmost musical expression in any music I approached. He coined the phrase, ‘Interesting is easy; beautiful is hard,’ speaking to the fact that music is not just notes on a page or pitches sung or played – that’s just interesting – but true beauty in music comes as we engage our hearts and souls in our performance and work extra hard to give the music our all – every vowel, every phrase, every note.”
Chism hopes to push the chorale to seek this kind of beauty and heart engagement when singing, and he feels Edmonds would be proud of the arrangement they will be singing. Chism adds that he loves working with the chorale and is grateful to each member for the hard work they’ve put into this season.
Due to outgrowing previous venues, the chorale will be performing at Darren Patterson Christian Academy at 7 p.m. on April 28 and 3 p.m. on April 29, and at the Salida High School auditorium on April 30 at 3 p.m. More information about the venues can be found at www.collegiatepeakschorale.org/events/
Donations are accepted at the door.
