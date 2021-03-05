Choose Life Toymakers, the nonprofit maker of free wooden toys for children, will have a display of toys in the Buena Vista Public Library during March and April.
The nonprofit has grown since it was profiled in The Times last month.
Choose Life founder Mary Lee Bensman said that the group has four new volunteer toymakers, all of whom are new to the craft of woodworking and are receiving on-the-job training.
“Of course, if you are a woodworker and have a shop that is a bonus,” Bensman said.
The project is also looking for volunteers with experience in grant-writing.
Choose Life Toymakers also has a bank account at Collegiate Peaks Bank. Donations to the project can be made through this account.
The project is also receiving donations of cull lumber from local companies, and is looking for partners to help distribute the toys.
If you can help financially or help make and distribute free toys, contact Mary Lee Bensman, PO Box 456, Buena Vista, CO 81211, 719-293-5891 (c) or chooselife1952@gmail.com.
