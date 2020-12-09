The Greater Arkansas Valley Chamber Choir and Orchestra will present a holiday concert streamed over Youtube Friday, Dec. 11, from the sanctuary of ClearView Community Church in Buena Vista.
While the main piece of the program is Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” the choir and orchestra, directed by Brandon Chism will perform the famous “Hallelujah” chorus from George Handel’s “Messiah” and “Silent Night” and secular Christmastime traditions like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland.”
“We just started rehearsing Monday with some of the strings,” said Linda Taylor, one of the altos in the 16-person choir. “We’re taking up the entire sanctuary at ClearView Community Church. And the piano is in the center and there’s a harpsichord around there.”
At the opposite end of of the sanctuary, Chism will stand, where he can balance the duties of choir and orchestra director and lead recording engineer for the live-streamed performance.
On the audio/visual end of things, Chism will be assisted by Bob Gerberich and Josh Motsinger on sound and Ben Little and Tom Mosher operating the cameras.
“You can imagine for him to coordinate the instrumentalists, the singers, that’s really a huge challenge,” Taylor said.
As director of the Noteables and You’ve Got Male, Taylor knows what goes into leading a choral performance, and she speaks of Chism’s work as the director of the Ark Valley Chamber with admiration and gratitude.
“He is an amazing person, and he has patience, and he keeps saying ‘I understand that this is hard,’ but he’s grateful nonetheless that we’re all doing this,” Taylor said.
Members of the the Ark Valley Chamber sing in the Collegiate Peaks Chorale, which Chism usually directs, and also come from Park, Lake and Summit counties. Restrictions on the size of gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 have made it impossible to perform in large groups, leading to cancellations of this year’s chorale performances. Taylor estimates that the Noteables and You’ve Got Male won’t be able to perform again until Christmas of next year.
With a short rehearsal period given the length of the program, the Ark Valley Chamber was formed from a select group of singers that Chism knew could jump in knowing the fundamentals of the music and start off working on the finer points of performance – the blending of voices, the precise quality of the vowels, the emotions – right from the beginning.
Spread out across the sanctuary, half of the face covered by masks, the restrictions of COVID-19 strip the rehearsals and performance of the closeness, both literal and figurative, that can make choral singing a joy.
“There’s so much that happens in a live performance that can’t possibly happen in this particular performance,” Taylor said. “And a lot of that has to do with our connection that we all make together. But, nevertheless, it’s still going to be an excellent performance considering all the restraints that we have to work with.”
Vivaldi’s 11-movement “Gloria” is based on a hymn that was a matter of tradition as a part of Catholic Mass even by the 18th century, when the Italian composer is believed to have written it, and moves through a wide range of moods, from the somber to the joyful.
“It’s just an incredible piece, it’s really fun to sing,” Taylor said. “It’s not specific to Christmas, but it’s a great thing to hear at Christmastime.”
Still, COVID-19 has made the process of rehearsing difficult.
“This is an issue of trusting. We have to trust our director, we have to trust our own voices, we have to trust that the sound we’re creating is a beautiful sound that will bring joy and healing to anybody who’s tuning in.”
While being unable to rely on one another as they normally would, the singers have to look more than ever to the director for conformation that what they are doing is blending well into the sound of the choir as a whole.
“We’re going to rehearsals, and we’re singing the best that we can, and Brandon is the one who keeps saying ‘Wow, that sounded good, wow, that was great, sopranos, you need a little less volume. Altos, pick it up a little. So, he’s giving us a tremendous amount of feedback, and we kind of have to really rely on that, because we can’t rely on each other because we can’t hear each other.”
In this situation, Taylor said, “There’s no body language to lean on, no ability to hear the other singers to lean on, so, you just have to trust that I’m singing as well as I can and I’m singing exactly the way he would like to hear. For me, that’s been a big thing. The first couple rehearsals, I didn’t trust, and I was like, ‘ugh, I don’t know if we’re going to be able to pull this off,’ because it was so different for all of us, we’d never done anything like this before. But after a couple of rehearsals, and Brandon’s encouragement, which was extraordinarily positive, I started trusting. Trusting my own voice and trusting his instruction.”
The “Gloria” performance comes at the end of a year that will be remembered as one of great loss.
“For all musicians, we’re going through a grieving process because of the loss of live music,” Taylor said. “Whether you’re a person that attends concerts or a person that performs in concerts or you’re a solo performer, it’s a grieving. My grief has been going ever since the spring, when we had to cancel the Noteables and You’ve Got Male concerts.
Taylor has also had to cancel giving singing lessons, and, over the course of the phone conversation for this story, she realized that simply talking about music has given her something she’s been deprived of for the past nine months.
“Music is passion. It’s a part of our lives,” she said. “Why do this? Well, it’s not as great as the way I’ve been describing singing where you can have a full chorus that can be together. But it fills the gap a little bit … Music is energizing, music is healing, music is universal. It doesn’t even matter what language you’re singing in, people can always relate to whatever it is you’re singing.”
“The words of ‘Gloria’ are in Latin, a so-called dead language, but even with a language that nobody uses to really communicate anymore, you hear the melody, and the melody moves you. You feel the rhythm of the song and you get a sense of where the melody is leading. Then you add words which you don’t understand, but if the singers are singing properly, and emoting, and the singers understand what they’re singing about, then the audience is going to get a feel for it.”
The name of the piece comes from the name of its first movement, and a theme it returns to in the final movement “Gloria in exelsis Deo,” Latin for “glory to God in the highest.”
“It starts in a really joyful place, then it goes to that place of ‘Oh, help us to get through the day, help us,’ then to ‘stay at my right hand side and I’ll be there for you,’” Taylor said. By the end, “Gloria returns to a feeling of hope.
“The whole ‘Gloria’ ranges across all moods, and it reflects, I think, what many people embarking on a sacred journey feel,” Taylor said. “We all have these personal journeys.”
Those journeys begin with the excitement at starting off on something new, but that thrill often subsides and the weight of the uncertain begins to be felt.
“I don’t know, is this going to work out. You have all this self-doubt,” Taylor said. “You have that self-doubt, you move forward, then you move back, then eventually you come through to the other side and you realize you can celebrate because you just had a real big challenge and at first it seemed like it was going to be great, but then it was hard, but we got through it.”
That’s a timeless message of perseverance that’s especially relevant to a time when people are being asked to go without so much.
Right now, the society of this country is in that low middle part of the journey, but those things that will be worth celebrating once we make it to the other side are becoming all the more clear.
“I think there’s something really special about local groups performing in their area, and I think it’s that sense of ‘oh, I know those people. Oh, I recognize that person.’ I think there’s a pride, a county pride,” Taylor said. “In terms of music, there’s so much happening, and people are excited about it, because it’s their own.”
Taylor said that people are often moved to tears by performances. She’s been moved to tears by the choirs she directs.
“People get moved. People cry at concerts. How you know a song has been done well with the Noteables and You’ve Got Male is that my husband Stephen is always there for everything – schlepping and sound and everything else – and they always look, when Stephen cries during a song, they know they’ve hit their mark. Because he doesn’t cry that often. My feeling is that, no matter how big your audience, if you can bring one person to tears, you’ve had a successful concert.”
So, with the in-person audience of the “Gloria” livestream being so limited, does that make the litmus test making Chism cry?
“I’m going to make that my personal goal,” Taylor said. “I’m going to sing with enough warmth and enough depth and enough caring and enough love for music that I can move my director to tears.”
To find out if Taylor succeeds, or if the one that the Greater Arkansas Valley Chamber Choir and Orchestra brings to tears is you, the performance will be streamed live at www.clearviewcommunity.org at 7 p.m., Dec. 11.
There will be links on ClearView’s main page to take them to the live stream on YouTube. More information about the concert can also be found on their Facebook page by searching for @ArkValleyChamber.
