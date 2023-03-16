Tickets are available now for the 38th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy event, benefiting The Alliance, from 5:30-8 p.m. April 13 at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion, 15870 CR 162, Nathrop.
The event includes chocolate tastings, savory appetizers, beverages and live music. In addition to a silent auction, the event will offer a new feature, a live auction and paddleraiser with Dan Ridenour from Heart of the Rockies radio as auctioneer.
The Alliance works to empower survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through direct service, education and social change. All profits from Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy directly benefit The Alliance’s programs and help the nonprofit ensure that victims in Chaffee County continue to receive essential services they need to start a life free from abuse, a press release stated.
Sponsors for the event include The Chaffee County Times and The Mountain Mail, Heart of the Rockies Radio, High Country Bank, Collegiate Peaks Bank, High Side Bar & Grill, Jenna L. Mazucca, Esq. PC and Sangre de Cristo Electric Association/Tri-State Generation.
Tickets are $35 in advance and can be purchased at https://accelevents.com/e/chocolate-lovers-fantasy-2023
To learn more, visit https://alliancechaffee.org/the-alliance-event-chocolate-lovers-fantasy
