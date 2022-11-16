The Chaffee County Times reported in the Oct. 27 Blotter that Jeremy Albright was charged by Buena Vista Police with Operated Motorcycle Without Endorsement Aug. 2.
Albright appeared in Chaffee County Court since it involved his operating license. He presented his motorcycle endorsement and the charge was dropped.
