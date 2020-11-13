This Buena Vista Heritage photo of brick charcoal kilns beside railroad tracks was taken in the 1880s or ‘90s.
These kilns were located on the west side of the highway across from what is now Noah’s Ark Whitewater Rafting Company on U.S. Highway 285 near Nathrop.
The first Denver & Rio Grande tracks were on the west side of the highway.
There were charcoal kilns in numerous places in the valley.
Wagons of mostly pinon pine were hauled to the kilns and burned down to make the charcoal. The need for charcoal denuded the forests in this area.
The charcoal was used in the smelters to melt down and refine the ore.
It was discovered that coal made a better fuel for the smelters and the kilns began burning coal to make coke.
Burning wood or coal to reduce it to charcoal or coke required that the kilns have restrictions to oxygen and this produced pure carbon.
These smelters were very active with the discovery of silver in Leadville. Another area with 12 charcoal kilns was north of Buena Vista across the river and west of Wildhorse.
Chaffee County probably had over 50 kilns at the peak of production.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit buenavistaheritage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.