The mining town of St. Elmo in Chalk Creek Gulch developed with many picturesque and interesting characters.
Dr. Abner Ellis Wright was a medical doctor who went west from Iowa as far as the California gold mines.
He had a run in with a grizzly bear in California, lost an ear and so wore a full beard to cover the missing ear for the rest of his life.
He came to St. Elmo with friend John Royal exploring Chalk Creek Canyon in about 1871. They discovered a vein of ore on Chyrsolite Mountain.
This mine became the biggest ore producer in the area and is still called the Mary Murphy Mine. The two partners sold it for a reported $75,000 in 1880.
Dr. Wright moved to Buena Vista where he lived and practiced medicine for 20 years. There are artifacts from Dr. Wright in the BV Heritage museum.
Charlie Ignee was a small, wiry, German man who came to the United States before World War I. He came into the Chalk Creek area in 1918 and built a cabin and did construction work.
The rock work, which is around the Mt. Princeton Hotel and other buildings in the gulch, is some of Ignee’s work.
He later started a fish hatchery at the location that is now the Colorado State Chalk Creek Hatchery. Ignee had quite an accent and used many colorful words when he described things to people.
He bought a Ford Model A and used it to travel to his work sites. He made friends with a rancher in South Park and freezing at his house said, “By Cheesus, this is chust like sitting outside only colder. Goddammit Tom, why don’t you let me insulate this house?” So Charlie did the job. He died while fishing on the friend’s Salt Creek Ranch just the way he said he wanted to go – while he was fishing or hunting.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
