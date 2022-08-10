Gold Rush Days hosted by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce returns with a slew of actives and events Aug. 13-14.
“We’re still looking for volunteers,” chamber of commerce executive director Heather Rupska said. “Many hands make light work and we appreciate as much time as you can give.”
To start off the festivities the Optimist Club will be hosting a large breakfast buffet, Pancakes in the Park at 7 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13. The buffet is $9 for adults and children 11-5 $4, kids 5 and under will be free.
After the race at 11:30 a.m., the Great Buena Vista Duck Race will begin with
the kids race first followed shortly after by the adult race at 1:30 p.m. Winners of the adult race will be able to win a $2,000 ebike with the winners of the children’s race winning $100.
Several more cash prizes are available for second and third place in both races with last place being given a very special surprise award.
Ducks for the kids race will cost $2 while duck for the adult race will cost $10. For more information, visit buenavistacolorado.org/buena-vista-duck-race/
Beginning at 11:30 a.m.,will also be a host of live performances and re-enactments hosted by the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. The performances include victorian lingerie shows, musket demonstrations, period piece costumes and chases.
Throughout the day vendors selling art, food and other items will be available along the east side of McPhelemy Park’s Town Lake. Vendors will include What the Truck, Humdinger, Rebecca Face paint and several more. Vendors will be available to browse both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting at 10 a.m., will be many free live concerts held near the beer/wine garden with CMA All-Stars kicking things off. Following their performance will be Alex and Bonnie at noon and the Royal Street Ramblers at 2 p.m.
Ending Saturday’s events will be a special paid concert by David Lawrence and the Spoonful, cost is$10 per person but will be free to kids 12 and under.
Sunday, Aug. 14, will begin with a special sermon by the Cowboy Church at 8:30 a.m. This sermon will be performed by Pastor Ken Rose and accompanied by music from Carole and Randy Barns.
The Triple Crown Pack Burro Race will take place at 10 a.m., at North Colorado avenue on East Main street. The race will be the third leg of the Triple Crown hosted by Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation.
The free live concerts will continue Sunday, at 10 a.m. with Alex and Bonnie returning to open for the second day of the festival. Mountain Mantra will follow their performance at 12 p.m., ending with a final performance by Smith and Friends Duo at 2 p.m.
