The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Resources Fair on Friday, Feb. 17, at the BV Community Center. The event, held in partnership with the BV Chamber of Commerce, will offer education, assistance, and information on VA services and benefits.
“If we have a community that doesn’t invest in our veterans, I want to change that,” said BV Chamber executive director Heather Rupska, who herself is a veteran. She said getting access to benefits and support can be difficult, even for younger vets.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will offer veterans one-on-one support with VA benefits and services during their upcoming resource fairs. Veterans, spouses and caregivers will learn about VA healthcare eligibility, get assistance with enrolling and scheduling initial appointments and learn about newly expanded benefits. Enrolled vets can get help with community care consults, beneficiary travel claims, caregiver support and home- and community-based services for extended care needs.
“I’m a capable, fairly young veteran that understands computers and how to do things and I have had to figure it out, and it’s been very challenging,” Rupska said. “If I, with the skills and capabilities that I have, have that hard of a time, I’m trying to imagine a Korean War veteran who’s probably 70 years old and doesn’t know how to use a computer and maybe he can’t drive to Denver to go see a podiatrist. How is the guy supposed to know how to do it the way he’s entitled to be doing it?”
Community leaders can learn how local providers partner with VA and keep care timely and convenient and in line with individual needs and circumstances, as well as explore community-based initiatives to end homelessness and prevent suicide. VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer will also end each fair with a town hall to encourage an exchange of information and feedback that will help VA health care meet veteran needs in rural communities.
“It is very difficult to take advantage of Veteran Services living in Buena Vista,” Rupska said. “The director of the entire Eastern Health Care System of the VA (Kilmer) understands very clearly and is passionate about making services easier to attain for rural mountain veterans. … He wants to ensure that he is doing everything in his power to find out what the problems are and address them so that they are no longer problems. And he’s been hosting these town halls.”
Kilmer and the VA have been hosting these town halls since 2022, hosting their first at the Salida American Legion chapter.
“Every other quarter we do resource fairs and town halls in all the towns where we know we have either a clinic or we know there’s a large veteran population that’s enrolled in VA health care,” said Dustin Sanger, deputy public affairs officer for the ECHCS “Next quarter, we will be in Fremont County. There’s no clinic in Cañon City or Florence, but we know there are a lot of enrolled veterans there.”
Sanger emphasized that the event is not just about healthcare but about a wider variety of resources for veterans.
“It’s not just health care, but the other benefits that they’re not eligible for the presumptive conditions,” he said. “It’s a good event for community leaders. If some of the local community leaders just want to coordinate more with the VA will be out there wanting to form those partnerships. There are all kinds of initiatives to get involved in, whether it’s homeless programs or suicide prevention. We got folks that want to work at the local level and partner with local initiatives.”
One often-missed aspect of veterans’ health care is toxic exposure screening. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that are assumed to be caused by exposure to these substances.
Sanger said attendees should bring their DD-214 if they are seeking help with getting enrolled in VA benefits, as well as an income statement that shows their household income for at least the past year.
The VA Resource Fair and Town Hall will start at noon, Friday, Feb. 17, and will be held at the Buena Vista Community Center in the Piñon Room. In the meantime and in the future, Rupska encourages veterans with questions to reach out to Liesl Hammond at the Veteran Service Office at 719-239-4678 or vso@chaffeecounty.org
Additional details on the resource fair can be found at https://buenavistacolorado.org/attention-veterans/, and more information about the Veterans Service Office can be found at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/veterans-service
“Our providers are out there administering all these surveys,” he said. “What we’re finding is that there is a concern for about a thor of them, and when there is a concern that we need to make sure that we’re connecting them to their if they have they’re eligible for new VA benefits, otherwise make sure they get the care they need. And so what we’re going to do is we’re going to bring some toxic exposure screeners to Buena Vista, on February 17. So veterans who go talk to them during the resource fair to if they’re not enrolled in VA care, but they’re eligible, then we can enroll them on the spot and give them the tax for their screening that day.”
“We’re gonna do everything we can to enroll the veterans,” he said. “Our patient services representative will sit down with them to see if they would or how they would qualify for VA benefits, so when they bring in their DD-214 income statement it just helps them get there.”
Rupska hopes attendees are able to bring home helpful information, access to supports and more knowledge about the local resources available to them, including transportation and health care.
“My main number one goal of all of it would be for every veteran to walk away from that meeting or that there was a heartfelt understanding that we care about them,” Rupska said. “I want them to know that Liesl is there for them. I want them to have her phone number. I want them to understand that because then we have other veterans who have taken advantage of services and been so frustrated with the whole process, that they say ‘I’m not dealing with that anymore.’
“They go about their health care or whatever in a different way because it’s just been so frustrating for them and they’re angry and they don’t want to deal with it,” she said. “And so I’m hoping we can attract that group of people and share their frustrations at the 2:00 p.m. town hall meeting with the finance director. They can’t change it if they don’t know it’s a problem.”
“We do have providers that subscribe to the VA system,” she said. “We want to connect them so that they get the services that they not only deserve but have certainly earned.”
Information that could be needed to determine eligibility can be found on the VA website at https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/
Veterans who are interested in enrolling for VA health care should bring at a minimum their DD-214, as well as an income statement if they may pursue eligibility based on income. There are numerous ways to be eligible, so this is a good opportunity to sit down with a VA patient services representative and explore the latest eligibility criteria. Veterans will also be able to sit down with VA benefits specialists to discuss a compensation claim.
