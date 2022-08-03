The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce has raised $24,000 in Legacy Brick sales for its McPhelemy Park stage project.
The Leave a Legacy Brick campaign began in May with people being able to buy $100 to $300 bricks from the chamber. These bricks will be personalized with the buyer’s name and used in a border walkway in front of the new outdoor stage at McPhelemy Park.
“Right now it’s a brick and it costs $100 but in the future when the stage is finished, it’ll be worth so much more,” chamber executive director Heather Rupska said.
Originally the campaign was supposed to end July 31, but due to high demand for bricks the chamber extended the deadline to Aug. 15.
“We just had so many people ask for bricks and so many people excited to contribute that we decided to extend the deadline,” Rupska said.
The stage itself was originally going to cost $15,000 but after receiving financial help from the town of Buena Vista and donator Tom Rollings, the stage was repriced at $59,000.
Arkansas Valley Welding & Fabrication will be responsible for the construction and installation of the stage.
Construction on the stage at McPhelemy Park will be finished by Sept. 30 with the brick border completed by late fall. The chamber will keep the public up to date on their website of the upcoming groundbreaking for the stage and other ways to help with the construction.
For more information and to purchase a brick visit https://polarengraving.com/buenavistachamberofcommerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.