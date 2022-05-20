For several months now, a diverse collection of community groups have been meeting to support the construction of the new McPhelemy Park Stage.
The goal is to build an elevated and covered performing arts facility in the northern section of the park that the entire community will be able to enjoy for years to come.
Last year, the town budget supported funds for designing and implementing such a structure. Recreation Special Projects Manager Earl Richmond is helping guide the effort to meet procedural and process requirements as the project continues.
The stage design has a “mountain-contemporary” look and offers a performance area of 15x27 feet. It is 12 feet high with steel and wood beams being the primary design materials.
Electrical services will be brought to the stage to enhance the experience for both spectators and performers.
The BV Public Library, BVEC, Chaffee County Fine Arts and local performers are all in great support of this project. With the support of the town of BV and the BV Chamber of Commerce, the effort to raise the additional funds necessary to build the stage is set to begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.