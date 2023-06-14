Challengers swept out the incumbents in the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association 2023 Board of Directors election. SDCEA announced Monday that Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle will be sworn in for their 3-year terms as board representatives for Rural Lake/Chaffee County and At-Large, respectively.
SDCEA’s business operations and geographic areas are governed and represented by seven board members in the service territory. The 3-year terms are staggered to ensure continuity of governance.
This year, three board seats were up for election, representing the town of Buena Vista, Rural Chaffee/Lake County, and an At-Large seat. All cooperative members are eligible to vote in elections, regardless of the district in which they live.
Boyle unseated incumbent Joe Redetzke 1,756 to 887, and Fiedler defeated incumbent Michael Robinson 1,658 to 975. Blake Bennetts, the incumbent town of Buena Vista representative, was unopposed for re-election and did not appear on the ballot.
Fiedler, a Lake County Commissioner and former school board member, has three decades of clean energy and climate policy experience.
“I want to work on setting a clear and proactive course for SDCEA to navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by all the changes in the electric industry, and take advantage of the federal and state policies and funding. Some of these can be used directly by SDCEA, and many others are rebates and incentives that we can help members use,” Fiedler said.
Redetzke served as SDCEA board chair for the past 5 years, having been on the board for more than 7 years.
Robinson has served on the board since late 2022, appointed to fill out the remaining term of retiring longtime board member Suzy Kelly. He felt the election and candidates “supported a robust opportunity to exchange ideas” and share priorities with SDCEA members.
“We held many public sessions in all parts of the SDCEA serving territory so that all members had an opportunity to listen to candidates and ask questions to determine who the members preferred for their next elected board representatives,” he said. “I think this election cycle was transparent and easy for members to participate in. Unfortunately, even with online voting, only 2,700 of 12,000 members chose to vote. I suppose that is representative of past elections.”
According to a Monday morning release from SDCEA, 23% of the 11,926 eligible voters cast ballots, with 2,764 valid ballots returned to Survey & Ballot Systems by the June 8 deadline. 1,305 voters submitted ballots online and 1,459 elected to mail their ballots. 11,533 SDCEA members were eligible to vote in the 2022 election, which was held by mail-in ballot only, with 15.15% of eligible voters casting a vote.
“I think SDCEA ran an excellent process. I greatly appreciated the candidate forums that were run across the service territory, allowing members to get engaged,” Fiedler said. “The addition of online voting this year clearly helped boost voting. SDCEA staff were very prompt and helpful in answering questions about the election process and financial disclosure requirements.”
Fiedler said his first steps will be familiarizing himself with his fellow board members and SDCEA staff.
“From my experience with school board and being county commissioner, it can take 2 years or more to fully understand the organization’s budget and operations. I’m excited and ready to learn,” he said.
Another goal of his is to ensure SDCEA has “a clear strategy for positioning itself to be successful over the long run in ensuring reliable, affordable and cleaner energy, and that staff have the guidance and support from the board to implement well, with the resources and capacity that they need to be successful.”
The Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future Board of Directors congratulated their endorsed candidates in a brief statement issued Tuesday afternoon.
“With the help of many passionate grassroots volunteers, the democratic process worked, and a clear majority of active voting participants chose new forward-thinking board members,” the release read. “We want to thank Jeff and Mark for stepping up to help lead our electric coop into the future during the rapidly changing energy landscape. We also want to thank Joe Redetzke and Michael Robinson for their dedicated service on the SDCEA Board of Directors and for running a campaign through open forums that focused on the issues.”
The new and incumbent directors will take their seats at the June 28 board meeting. Results of the election were certified on June 12 by the SDCEA board-appointed election and credential committee.
Self-reported campaign expenditure disclosure forms are available on the website under the Board Info tab on the website homepage.
