Lindsey Trenkle lopped five minutes off last year’s time and took a podium finish on her home course in Nathrop Sunday to lead BV Racing in the Chalk Creek Stampede Piedra Regional Series.
Trenkle took third in the JV Girls race at McMurry Ranch with a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes, 56.64 seconds. Points leader Scarlett Hardie won in 30:48.
“Lindsey Trenkle was on a mission from her JV Girls start,” BV Racing head coach Kathy McMurry said.
“She got the whole shot off the start line and never stopped pushing. Lindsey has raced and practiced for the past three seasons, she knows the course very well,” McMurry said. “She has the advantage of knowing where the passing is and being a power course, she knows when and where to put the hammer down.”
BV Racing also posted three other Top 20 finishes.
Jacob Young placed 16th in Varsity Boys with 1:25:40.13. Ashton Lockhart of Chatfield won the race in 1:15:25.02.
“Jacob Young has been very consistent all season. He has a lot of natural talent and is built to go fast,” McMurry said. “With his maturity and riding with other fast teammates, he has been able to hold his own in a very strong varsity category. Adding another lap in the Varsity race adds different tactics, three times the front climb has to be carefully calculated so not to blow up and not have anything in the tank for that last push.”
Legacy Rider Owen England turned in BV Racing’s overall fastest time, completing the home course in under and hour with 57:23.22 for 17th place in the JV Boys race.
“The great thing about the high school races is when doing the same race routes, riders can compare lap times from past races. As riders move up to the next category, or stay in the same one for two consecutive years, they can use times to set goals or reach (personal records),” McMurry explained. “Owen England, a senior has used a rigorous training regime this season, he shaved off 9 minutes from the 2021 races results.
“Avery Bott, senior, raced her first race as a freshman in Nathrop. She knows the course and improved her time by 3 minutes in her last regular season race,” she said.
Bott finished 14th in the JV Girls with 1:17:35.82.
Ten riders from BV Racing also clinched spots to race at the state championships at the CMC campus in Glenwood Springs Oct. 22-23. Riders included:
Varsity – Jacob Young
JV Girls – Lindsey Trenkle, Avery Bott, Elizabeth Cunningham, Chloe Simms
JV Boys – Owen England, Josh Salazar, Zach Dylan
Sophomore Girls – Aleeya (Nick) Jacoves
Freshmen Boys – Owen Book.
The 2022 season has been called Lucky 13, being the 13th year of high school mountain bike racing in Colorado, McMurry said.
“It also applies to the race weekend. It was quite possibly the best event we have had at the ranch with the high school league and this being the 10th race held in Nathrop,” she said. “We got lucky with perfect weather, gracious people, prefect trail conditions and Colorado fall colors.
“In addition to those things, we have amazing volunteers and this event cannot happen without them. From Friday setup to the last piece of trash picked up on Sunday evening, we saw over 130 hours of time donated by parents, coaches, alum racers and locals from the BV community,” McMurry reported. “It is phenomenal the way our volunteer numbers are so big for being such a small team. I hope everyone knows the races cannot go on without you.”
