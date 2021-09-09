The Chalk Creek Stampede returns to the McMurry Ranch in Nathrop Sept. 11-12 where BV Racing will open the Colorado High School Cycling League season opener.
BV Racing coach Taf McMurry says the event this weekend still needs volunteers and race marshals for both days. Volunteer here: https://cutt.ly/FWAlCcE
The event will feature a different format for race fans returning to the ranch, McMurry said.
“This race is the first event for the Piedra Division. Due to no races last year due to COVID, this race will be an individual time trial to get racers times for the remainder of the season,” she explained. “Half of the Piedra teams will race on Saturday and the other half on Sunday, a total of about 24 teams will compete.
“The time trial will be four riders start at one time and every minute another four will be sent. All riders will do two laps on the 6.5-mile course,” McMurry said.
Varsity and JV riders will ride in the 8:30-11 a.m. morning session, sophomores and freshmen ride from 12:15-2:45 p.m.
The BV Racing team will have 26 racers competing Sunday.
Keys for BV Racing in the first race of the season?
“Since this first race has a different format, especially for varsity and JV riders who normally do 4 and 3 laps, it will be to go hard and leave it all on the course,” McMurry said. “The other key factor is the time trial format is much less intimidating. Starting with four racers instead of 80 is way easier on the nerves. We have many new racers and we highly encouraged them to do this race because of the format for this event.”
Team leaders for boys and girls teams?
BV Racing will be led by returning seniors Ace England, Mitcheck Colley, Zharria Heinitz and Elena Dunn.
“They have a lot of racing experience and have been great leaders thus far in the season,” McMurry said. “Returning underclassman to keep an eye on are Ownen England, Avery Bott, Jackson Williams, Josh Salazar, Lindsey Trenkle and Roan Volpe.
Best place for spectators to watch?
The race takes place directly behind the Nathrop post office on the McMurry Ranch.
“The start and finish lines are right near each other and if you run up the hill after the start you can get a glimpse of the races as they climb up the front hill,” McMurry said. “Bring a chair and an umbrella for shade and just sit at the finish line to see racers go on their second lap or finish their race. There is no on site parking, so grab your bike and helmet (required in the race venue) and pedal over from parking.”
The remainder of the Piedra Division schedule includes Snowmass Sept. 26, Eagle Oct. 9 and the Durango state championships Oct. 23-24.
The Colorado High School Cycling League remains a non-CHSAA sanctioned sport and BV Racing operates independent of BVHS athletics, including funding.
“We are a club sport, we get no school funding,” McMurry said. “All sponsorship and donations accepted and appreciated.”
