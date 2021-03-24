The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It recently recognized Simple Eatery in Buena Vista.
Owner Ryan McFadden talked about how the pandemic changed operations at the establishment, which is committed to offering a fresh, natural, relaxed dining experience.
“When the shutdown first happened, I made a commitment to our staff that we were not going to lay anyone off,” McFadden said. “This is our town, we live here, everyone employed lives here and I couldn’t walk around with that. So, we decided if we weren’t going to be open, we were going to take the opportunity to do other things. We remodeled the inside, started delivery, opened the grocery store and made meal kits. My staff was totally into it and did an amazing job.
“When we were able to reopen, even at 25 percent capacity, we were so busy that it was awesome we had our whole staff on board to handle it. We even opened up a pop-up pizza kitchen inside that gives a preview of the Italian restaurant we are opening down the street. “
He said he decided to go above and beyond because Buena Vista is his town.
“I live here. This is my town so the last thing I wanted to do was make people collect unemployment or shut our doors,” McFadden said. “We just made a call to keep everyone working and to stay open in whatever way we could. We were, and still are, committed to doing whatever we need to do survive even if it involves stepping outside our comfort zone.”
He said he’s seen examples of Chaffee’s Got Heart in locals and his staff.
“Most of the locals have been very supportive of us and the regulations to keep people safe,” McFadden said. “The fact that we never got shut down completely in this county was a testament to the fact that people were doing their part and that residents are full of heart. We saw another example in our staff of over 50 people. We asked them to watch their behavior outside of work since we were all depending on each other to stay open. They took it to heart. And, with care and commitment to the regulations and a little luck, we stayed healthy and could stay open.”
Adaptability, meanwhile, was his biggest takeaway from 2020.
“The biggest thing I learned is that we are all pretty adaptable and willing to try new things,” McFadden said. “I wasn’t sure how things would go or if we would make it at limited capacity, but we learned what works, what doesn’t and rewrote our thoughts on how to do business. This made us more efficient and creative with avenues of revenue and we’ve been successful as a result of our adaptability.”
