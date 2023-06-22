As part of Colorado’s Zero Fare We’ll Get You There initiative, the Chaffee Shuttle has expanded its services and is encouraging residents and visitors to ride transit to help keep Colorado’s air clean during the summer months when air pollution is at its highest.
The effort is a collaborative, statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of transit.
The effort is made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180, the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office.
Expanded services include extended hours for on-demand, door-to-door service; a new Monday route between Howard and Salida; and extended hours for the bus route between Buena Vista and Salida on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Starting July 31, The Chaffee Shuttle will expand service between Buena Vista and Salida to 5 days a week, Monday through Friday, ideal for commuter travel.
For a full schedule and pick up locations, visit ChaffeeShuttle.com
The Chaffee Shuttle, which is free year-round, is designed to increase mobility options for residents and visitors in Chaffee County.
By joining the statewide Zero Fare campaign this summer, the Chaffee Shuttle hopes to entice new riders to experience cost savings, stress reduction, a safer ride and increased productivity while helping get cars off the road and improving Colorado’s air quality.
“The Zero Fare We’ll Get You There initiative is a great fit for The Chaffee Shuttle as it includes grant funding to expand the number of free routes we offer as well as how frequently we can service our community,” stated Kate Garwood, Chair, the Chaffee Shuttle Board of Directors. “We’ve already been working to raise awareness on the benefits of using transit within Chaffee County. This summer, we can use this opportunity to educate and attract new riders to our services, which are free 365 days a year.”
Approximately 85% of the greenhouse gas emissions that come from transportation are due to day-to-day commutes.
By leaving the car at home, a person can save up to 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions every day, depending on the length of the trip. 1
“The pilot program that launched in August last year was highly successful. Transit systems from all over the state participated, ranging from those serving the largest cities to regional rural systems,” Colorado Association of Transit Agencies executive director Ann Rajewski said.
“All the transit agencies that participated increased ridership during the program — ranging anywhere from 2% to 59%. This year, we are expanding the program for the entire summer and are expecting to increase the number of transit agencies participating,” she said.
Additional customer benefits of the Zero Fare program are substantial. Riders experience environmental, financial, lifestyle and community benefits of transit that include:
Cost savings
Taking the bus saves on car expenses including maintenance and parking which add up quickly. Not only do you save money on gas, but you also reduce the wear and tear on your vehicle. According to a recent study by AAA, a new car’s routine maintenance and repairs could cost an average of $0.09 per mile. If you drive 10,000 miles in a year, that totals $900. If you drive 20,000 miles, that figure jumps to $1,800 annually. 2
Gas savings
Riding public transit frees up additional funds in customers’ everyday budgets. In addition, public transportation saves the United States an estimated 4.2 billion gallons of gas annually reducing our dependency on foreign oil. 3
Reduction in traffic
Taking public transit keeps cars off the road, limiting traffic congestion, air pollution and ground-level ozone. Colorado’s population grew 39% over the past 20 years and is expected to grow another 30% in the next 20, significantly increasing traffic around the state. This robust growth makes it essential for commuters to have public transit options to offset the increase in traffic and increased distances to work.3
Reduction in stress and increased safety
Taking public transit removes the stress and anxiety of battling everyday traffic. Public transportation is one of the safest ways to travel and it is ten times safer per mile than traveling by car.4
Increased productivity
While taking public transit, customers can catch up on reading, emails, podcasts or just sit back and relax.
Improved air quality
Transportation is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change. Using public transit creates 84% less carbon emissions than driving a car. That is a savings of 63 million metric tons annually. 5
About The Chaffee Shuttle
The Chaffee Shuttle is a nonprofit shared ride and public transit service that is free for everyone all year long with both fixed routes and door-to-door services. It provides transportation for medical appointments, work, shopping, and social activities throughout Chaffee County. The Chaffee Shuttle also links to transportation services going to Alamosa, Pueblo, Crested Butte, and Denver with the Bustang Outrider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.