On May 25, 2023, at 1900 hours the Chaffee County Communications Center received a call of a rollover vehicle accident with injuries at MM135 on U.S. Hwy 285, north-bound.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol responded to the location and found a green sedan resting on its top on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle was occupied and passersby helped the driver get out of the vehicle.
It was soon determined that a second vehicle was involved in the accident. This vehicle was located sitting on the south-bound shoulder of the roadway. Investigators soon learned that this accident was not in fact an accident and that it was intentional. With this information the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office assumed responsibility for the criminal investigation and any charges that were to be filed.
It was determined that the driver of the red sedan was traveling north-bound on Hwy 285 behind the green sedan, victim vehicle. The driver of the red sedan stated that the green car would not get out of his way and after several attempts to get the green vehicle to move he used a PIT Maneuver, police maneuver used to disable vehicles in high-speed chases, forcing the vehicle off the roadway. The suspect stated that he had to use the restroom badly and needed to get the green vehicle off the road.
No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.
The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $5000 cash bond with a stipulation of no driving. He was identified as David Michael Whitcomb, age 34, Colorado Springs. Whitcomb was charged with the following:
1. Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor Traffic 2
2. 2nd Degree Assault – Felony 4
3. 2nd Degree Assault – Felony 4
4. Criminal Mischief – Felony 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.