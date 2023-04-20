The Chaffee County Sheriff's Department announced the county would be moving into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to the recent lack of moisture and dry conditions. The restrictions, which were announced on Thursday, April 20, include all unincorporated lands in Chaffee County with the exception of USFS and BLM lands, the city of Salida, the town of Buena Vista and the town of Poncha Springs. Please consult the above governments in regards to the requirements and prohibitions in their Stage 1 Restrictions.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit all open burning including slash piles, debris piles and agricultural land burning along with pyrotechnic or exploding targets.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions allow:
- Camp fires within a permanently constructed fire ring or grate, 3 feet max in diameter in a developed campground, public or private and or private property.
- LP or liquid gas fires or stoves controlled by a valve
- Fireplaces within a closed building with fire screens affixed to the flue
- Charcoal grill fires and pellet stove fires at private residences.
All residents and visitors are reminded to exercise extreme caution when building or maintaining any type of fire. Chaffee County Deputies will be actively enforcing all restriction violations.
