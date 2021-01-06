A 64-year-old woman in the south end of Chaffee County succumbed to COVID-19 during the weekend, bringing the pandemic death toll to 16 in the county.
Since Dec. 29, 56 new cases of the virus have been reported, four of whom are staff members of Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
The county’s positivity rate stands at 5.5 percent.
Person-to-person contact with a positive COVID-19 resident accounts for 70.4 percent of cases reported in the last month.
The removal of cases from the first outbreak at Chaffee County Correctional Complex from the Chaffee County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard resets the county’s pandemic case totals.
The corrected case count is now 695 with 600 members of the general community, 38 Buena Vista Correctional Complex staff members who live in the county, and 13 Columbine Manor Care Center staff who live in the community and 44 residents from an outbreak that ran from April 11-May 29.
Colorado Department of Corrections reports a pandemic total of 477 cases among inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex. Of those 91 cases are currently active as the facility continues to experience a second outbreak since data collection began in March.
Across the state, 1,849 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday bringing the pandemic total to 343,435 cases
Colorado has a seven-day moving average of 2,006 cases per day and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.62 percent.
Colorado is currently in phase 1A and 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Monday, 113,700 doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state.
