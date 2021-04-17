The annual Chaffee County League of Women Voters geranium sale will to begin at 8 a.m., Monday, May 10 on the league’s website at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org
Sales will continue through Monday, May 24 with socially distanced pickup June 2.
The 1-gallon pots are still only $16, event organizers Jean Gabardi and Ellen Olson said.
The geraniums will be available in four colors – red, pink, salmon and new this year, white.
The event organizers note that this is one of two fundraisers for LWV’s free activities. The other event, the annual poinsettia sale, occurs in November with pickup in early December.
Updates and additional information will be available May 1 on the League’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.