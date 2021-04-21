Vaccinations have been an important aspect of community-wide public health efforts to guard against many types of communicable disease, long before the focus was on COVID-19.
Vaccinations continue to be a critical part of preventative care for all ages, helping people build immunity to diseases ranging from the seasonal flu to measles, and from hepatitis to COVID-19.
Chaffee County Public Health encourages community members to receive the vaccinations that will help protect them against numerous preventable infectious diseases.
Chaffee Health is adapting its vaccination clinic schedule to offer both COVID-19 vaccines and standard vaccinations for the Chaffee County community.
All vaccination appointments require an advance appointment. Call 719-539-4510 to schedule with the CCPH clinical team. Most vaccinations are available at no cost to the public through health insurance coverage or through CCPH support for uninsured individuals.
COVID-19 vaccinations open to the general public:
• Thursdays, 5-6:30 p.m. utilizing Moderna vaccine, beginning April 29th, 18 years+
• Fridays, 9-11 a.m., utilizing Pfizer vaccine, beginning April 30, 16 years+
COVID vaccine recipients should ensure their availability for a second dose: 28 days following the first dose for Moderna or 21 days following the first dose for Pfizer.
CCPH encourages people to coordinate small groups to receive vaccinations at the same time to help CCPH avoid vaccine waste, due to the number of doses within each vial. Groups of 4 or more who schedule together will be offered a local gift card.
Standard vaccinations, including adult, child, and travel-related vaccines:
• Tuesdays
• April 20-May 4, 9-10 a.m.
• Beginning May 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Thursdays
• April 22, 10 a.m.-noon
• Beginning April 29, 2-5 p.m.
Vaccinations are typically administered at the CCPH offices within the Touber Building at 448 East 1st St, Suite 137 in Salida.
For COVID vaccinations for larger groups (such as within a workplace setting), there may be opportunity for CCPH to offer off-site mini-clinics. Please contact CCPH at 719-539-4510 to discuss options if that is of interest.
