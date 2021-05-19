Chaffee County Public Health adopted an updated local Public Health Order in response to the current Center for Disease Control guidelines and recent Colorado state-wide amended Public Health Order issued May 14 by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The Chaffee Public Health Order 2020-08 Amendment #19, effective today, May 18th, modifies the indoor mask requirement to align with the state and current scientific stance, CCPH stated in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
The order now allows vaccinated individuals to go without any type of face covering in most settings. However, any individual 11 years or older, who is unvaccinated is still encouraged to wear a face covering within indoor spaces where members of different households are present.
However, the virus continues to be present within our communities and transmissible between unvaccinated individuals. Because of this concern, both the CDPHE state-level Public Health Order and Chaffee County’s local Public Health Order mandate a few exceptions where face coverings must still be worn by unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.
These environments where face coverings must still be worn include K-12 schools and childcare centers, congregate care facilities such as assisted living facilities, prisons and jails, most healthcare settings and for staff within the Department of Motor Vehicles offices.
Chaffee County continues to promote vaccinations as the most important action individuals can take to help to return to more of a normal pre-COVID daily life.
Data across the country and state shows that as local vaccination rates increase, there’s a related decrease in local virus infection rates and greater protection of vulnerable populations. The greater the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals in our community and beyond, the more we can continue to gradually relax COVID precautions, CCPH said.
“The lifting of the mask mandate in Chaffee County and across Colorado is welcome news to some, while anxiety-provoking for others. We have been through an incredibly challenging 15 months, and as we slowly transition back to normal I ask that everyone is patient and kind to friends, neighbors, strangers, and business owners as we all decide what feels right to each of us within the updated regulations and guidances,” said Emily Anderson, Chaffee County Public Health deputy director.
In addition to updating the face coverings requirements, the Chaffee County’s Public Health Order emphasizes the “Chaffee County COVID Code of Conduct.” The Code of Conduct establishes the following expectations for all Chaffee County residents and visitors as a part of the community’s on-going COVID response:
• Get vaccinated;
• Stay home if sick;
• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms;
• Wash your hands;
• Respect the COVID-19 safety protocols for any individual business or organization;
• Physically distance if unvaccinated, and;
• Wear a mask indoors and in crowded outdoors spaces if unvaccinated.
Chaffee County supports any business, organization, or individual that elects to require face coverings and implement other COVID precautions within their facilities that are more restrictive than the current Public Health Order.
A current list of all providers offering COVID vaccines can be accessed at http://bit.ly/ChaffeeVaccines.
