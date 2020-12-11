Chaffee County Public Health is receiving 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-December.
All COVID-19 vaccines are required to go through a rigorous scientific evaluation before the manufacturer applies to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization.
Some manufacturers are still in line, waiting for FDA approval. Each phase of the evaluation includes three different clinical research studies, in which people volunteered to be part of the study.
The federal government determined the vaccine allocation amount by the size of every state's total population and the quantity of ready-to-ship doses from the manufacturers.
The first shipment across the U.S. from the federal government will be 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The second shipment across the U.S. will be 95,600 of the Moderna vaccine, which includes Chaffee County.
The State of Colorado determined the number of doses going to each county/location by surveying each facility’s need for phase one. At a county level, CCPH has been working with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services to specifically identify those in our community who will be first in line for this COVID-19 vaccine.
The three phases of distribution for Chaffee County are based upon population:
In phase one, CCPH and other providers in Chaffee County will be getting a small supply of vaccines. CCPH will be receiving its vaccines from Moderna, while other key partners will receive from both Moderna and Pfizer. No matter which manufacturer, these first vaccines will be for the community's highest-risk populations, as well as frontline healthcare workers and responders. This will include residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
The second phase will most likely be for higher-risk workers and essential workers, as defined by the State of Colorado. Immunosuppressed individuals are included in phase two. However, CCPH recommends that this population speak with their doctor(s) regarding any specific questions related to the vaccine.
The third phase will be for the general public.
The vaccines are two doses spaced 21-28 days apart. Each vaccinated individual should acquire immunity within a month’s time.
CCPH will host its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic as soon as supplies become available. Per CDC’s guidelines, CCPH will be giving vaccine recipients a v-safe information sheet at the time of vaccination.
CCPH asks all vaccine recipients to report any side effect to the entities named below.
V-SAFE is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after someone receives a COVID-19 vaccination.Through V-SAFE, vaccine recipients can quickly tell CDC if they have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. V-SAFE will also remind patients to get their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, if needed.
While some COVID-19 symptoms may manifest in some vaccine recipients, the effects should not be long lasting. In the event of an adverse reaction, one needs to report this occurrence to Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is a reporting system co-sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), FDA and agencies of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In the near future, CCPH will make an announcement about its upcoming vaccination clinics with instructions on how to sign up. CCPH will also provide instructions for caregivers.
“Chaffee County residents need to remember that although the vaccine process is in motion, we are still months away from a time when we can resume life as we once knew it, before the pandemic. We each need to continue to practice the five commitments of containment and limit our interactions with others outside of the household now and throughout the holiday season,” said Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director.
For further details about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine. For frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-faq.
For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Chaffee County, contact CCPH at health@chaffeecounty.org.
