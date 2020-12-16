Chaffee County Public Health along with several community stakeholders and subject matter experts are hosting a virtual town hall to provide updates and address concerns about current trends of COVID-19 at noon Friday, Dec. 18, on Facebook Live and Zoom.
CCPH will be joined by representatives from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, Solvista Health and the school districts.
Topics will include the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine and distribution plans, the state and county’s dashboards, the county’s overall healthcare system, mental health issues, economic support resources and the Chaffee’s Got HEART campaign.
Members of the general public can submit questions ahead of time to Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director, at acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org by 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17.
To access the town hall via Facebook, go to the CCPH COVID-19 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/COVID19ChaffeeCounty/.
To join by Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/304209587 and enter 304 209 587 for the meeting ID. To join by phone, dial 346-248-7799 and then enter the meeting ID: 304 209 587.
The town hall will be recorded and then shared with the local media, as well as on the CCPH COVID Facebook page.
For questions about accessing the town hall, contact CCPH at health@chaffeecounty.org.
