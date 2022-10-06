Chaffee County Public Health has been providing free mobile health services through Chaffee Community Clinic on Monday afternoons in Salida at the Methodist Church since May 23 and at both the Congregational United Church of Christ and the Community Center in Buena Vista on Tuesday mornings.
Locations and times in Buena Vista have varied to try to appeal to more people. Services provided include health navigation, oral health screenings and other prevention screenings, sexually transmitted disease testing and linkages to treatment, minimal wound care and harm reduction such as the distribution of Narcan and fentanyl test kits.
While CCC in Salida has been well attended, the Buena Vista clinic has not had the response originally hoped for.
Therefore, CCPH is soliciting survey feedback from those who live in or serve the northern end of Chaffee County to find out what services and resources are most needed from CCC. These surveys will be open through Oct. 15 and will give CCPH an idea of how to move forward with the limited resources it has.
The survey for community members can be found here as well as through a QR code that will accompany future advertising: https://bit.ly/CCCsurveyBV. A Spanish version of the survey is available here: bit.ly/CCCencuestadeespañol
CCPH is also seeking input from community partners that work in Buena Vista. CCPH is looking for insight from healthcare providers, community organizations, community leaders and others who know the health and wellness needs of Buena Vista residents.
“CCC has been a dream for CCPH for several years, and we were elated to secure funding to pilot this project which is attempting to remove as many barriers to health and wellness as possible, especially for those who tend to experience the greatest challenges in doing so, such as those experiencing homelessness and/or addiction,” says Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public Health. “After 4 months, we recognize that we need to continue to survey the community to assess needs and how to prioritize them.”
The survey specifically for community partners can be found here: https://bit.ly/CCCpartnersurvey
