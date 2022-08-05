Chaffee County Public Health announced it will partner with the Salida Community Center to bring an educational and fun event to assist Chaffee County’s older adults with their technology.
Technology savvy middle and high schoolers will be volunteering to assist older adults with their phones, I-pads, laptops, etc. Participants can plan on learning about new applications as well as asking specific questions so they can begin to access the full capacity of the technology they own.
Techy Taco Tuesday is Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Salida Community Center from noon-1:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their technology, questions and challenges they may be having with their technology to the event. A free taco bar will be provided.
Yoga for Grownups occurs before the event at 10:30 a.m.
During the pandemic, social connection was sometimes possible through technology. However, for some it may have brought frustration.
Older adults are encouraged to come with an open mind to learn, have fun, eat and access the knowledge our younger community members have when it comes to technology.
CCPH and Age Strong Chaffee provide opportunities throughout the month to exercise and stay socially and mentally active. For further details about this as well as other opportunities to Age Strong in Chaffee County, please visit www.embracingagingchaffee.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.