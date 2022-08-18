Chaffee County Public Health announced it is partnering with Colorado Mountain College, Partnership for Community Action and Age Strong Chaffee for two events Sunday, Aug. 21.
Both events will encourage us to “Walk, Slow Down, Wake Up and Connect at 1-3 Miles per Hour.” The event will be led by author Jonathon Stalls, who wrote the insightful book of the same name.
This poetic event will invite you to move the way we’re made to and to dissolve the barriers that disconnect us from each other and nature.
The first event will occur at Once a Trapeze Bookstore in Buena Vista with a 1 p.m., guided walk and a 1:45 p.m., book discussion and signing. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Cellar on Railroad with wine available for purchase.
The second event will occur at A Church in Salida at 4 p.m., with a guided walk and a book discussion and signing from 5-6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Please visit www.embracingagingchaffee or e-mail Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org
