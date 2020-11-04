Chaffee County Public Health is working with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to update the county mitigation plan in light of an increased case count in the county.
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Chaffee County Public Health from Saturday to Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 449 cases for the county.
The case count for the last 7 days was 19, giving Chaffee County a two-week positivity rate of 3.73 percent.
Chaffee County Public Health Director and Incident Commander for COVID-19, Andrea Carlstrom, said in a press release.
“At this time, we are working with CDPHE to update our mitigation plan in response to our increased case count so that we do not have to move to a more restrictive environment immediately.” Carlstrom said.
She said if Chaffee County does not get a good handle on the spread of the virus here locally, there will be no choice but to move to a stricter Safer at Home Level 3.
She urged the community to “do your part to limit the spread of the virus, and I can’t thank you all enough for making the sacrifices necessary to keep our schools open to in-person learning as well as our business community thriving.”
Colorado continues to experience an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, with a seven day positivity rate of 8.49 percent.
Monday 2,130 new cases were reported by state public health department for a total pandemic count of 112,147 cases statewide, 2,292 of which have resulted in death.
As Colorado struggles to get a handle on the spread of the virus, businesses are trying to find ways of staying open through the winter.
Gov. Jared Polis recently announced the Winter Outdoor Grant Program in partnership with the Colorado Restaurant Association, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation and Xcel Energy.
The program will provide funds to restaurants to winterize patio space for outdoor dining.
Applications for the program are now open and can be found at https://cooutdoordining.org/colorado-winter-outdoor-grants-application/.
