Colorado Mountain College in partnership with Chaffee County Public Health is pleased to announce that we will be offering a 10-week health and wellness program to residents 55 and over called the Aging Mastery Program. It was developed by the National Council on Aging.
This is a wonderful opportunity for older adults to participate in, and reap the benefits of, this cutting-edge wellness program. Registration for either the virtual (take from anywhere) or in-person class is now open with CMC-Salida. Classes will be held Mondays from 9:30-11 a.m., for 10 weeks beginning Sept. 1.
The goal of this program is to empower older adults to make and maintain small but impactful changes. The classes will explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement.
For each of these classes, we will provide basic educational materials developed from highly trusted sources, a checklist of potential next steps and a system for tracking behaviors. Participants will earn points for positive actions and rewards.
The program will be instructed by Emily Marquis, NBHWC board certified clinical health and wellness coach.
Learn more at community-education.coloradomtn.edu and search for the Aging program under Salida.
Cost for 10-week program is $99. Scholarships are available through Chaffee County Public Health, please contact Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org or call CMC at 719-530-7900.
