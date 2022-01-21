Chaffee County Public Health announced that Stefanie Nelson has accepted the position of consumer protection specialist for its Environmental Health program.
Nelson has been undergoing onboarding and training for the past month, while Wano Urbonas, former consumer protection specialist and manager, has transitioned into a position that focuses more on the non-regulatory aspects of Environmental Health, including household lead exposure, air and water quality, radon mitigation and appropriate disposal of waste tires.
In the near future, Nelson will be the county’s point person for restaurant, school and childcare inspections and education. She can be reached at snelson@chaffeecounty.org or 719-458-5432 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Chaffee health director Andrea Carlstrom says, “Stefanie joins our team with a unique educational and professional background that is the perfect fit for this dynamic public health role. By creating two Environmental Health positions in our department, we will be able to expand our scope, overseeing a multitude of programs to protect our environment and serve the public.”
“Salida has long been near and dear to my heart. I have watched this community change for quite some time, as my parents retired here 25 years ago,” Nelson said. “My family was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to relocate here 3 years ago. A brand new adventure landed in my lap as a consumer protection environmental health specialist, with the responsibilities of overseeing the health and safety of our county retail food establishments, child care centers and schools.”
Nelson graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in microbiology and spent the first part of her career as an analytical chemist for a generic pharmaceutical company.
“My career path has since led me in a multitude of directions after leaving the front range to chase the mountain-living lifestyle,” she said. “Ultimately, I am eager for these new experiences so generously offered to me, for the opportunity to build strong new relationships, and to give back to this community.”
