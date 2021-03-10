As of press time Tuesday evening, one could squint at the lawn in front of the offices of The Chaffee County Times on East Main Street and see scattered sprigs of green grass venturing out of the earth otherwise covered in last seasons’s dry yellow shoots.
While Chaffee County, like The Times’ lawn, isn’t quite ready to green just yet, on Wednesday it did move from the Yellow level on the state COVID-19 dial to Blue, representing a relaxation of pandemic restrictions as vaccines are distributed and the county, state and nation grow cautiously optimistic.
“The chamber is so excited and proud to be moving to this less restrictive phase,” said Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Traynham. “Our local business community, like so many, has made incredible sacrifices over the past year to keep our county safe. To see them be able to operate with less restrictions in this Blue Level l is a direct reflection of their hard work and diligence throughout the pandemic … We know that there is still work to be done and we will all continue to practice safe measures, while being able to serve our community members and tourists. Our businesses have worked hard this past year and have earned this opportunity. We very much look forward to seeing them continue to thrive.”
The move to the Blue level also moves the internal operating procedures of the town of Buena Vista’s staff to Tier 1.
“It doesn’t do much to how we are operating,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “There is still heightened awareness, masks are still required inside town facilities when entering/exiting (masks can be removed when a person is settled at a desk and there is proper separation) and we have capacity restrictions inside town facilities.”
The board of trustees also met in-person for their biweekly meeting Tuesday evening. With the exception of a meeting in June in which the board bid farewell to longtime Buena Vista Police Department chief Jimmy Tidwell, this was the first time the board assembled in the BV Community Center since last March.
“Guests and the public will still use Zoom to participate,” Puckett said.
Ryan McFadden, the owner of East Main Street’s Simple Eatery and Crave, the pizzeria looking to open on the corner of East Main and Railroad this season, said “While it feels refreshing to see restrictions easing, at the restaurant side, there is no impact as far as capacity is concerned, or spacing of tables.”
“Blue is still 50%, with 6-foot spacing, so we will continue to do the same. I am proud of Chaffee County, overall we have done a great job of complying and it’s going to pay off by summer – don’t let up yet.”
McFadden expressed concerns about the summer, however, as it brings tourists from states that are handling the pandemic differently.
“As we get more visitors, they will be less compliant with mask mandates and social distancing. We have seen some tourists from Texas starting again to disregard the mask mandate, since their state eliminated the mandate.
“I would urge people to continue to have patience and remember that our staff is just trying to earn a living, following the state and public health guidelines, and not to transfer any frustrations they have to our workers,” McFadden said.
The Colorado Department of Tourism is launching a messaging advertising campaign including television ads aimed at spring break visitors to air in states outside of Colorado.
