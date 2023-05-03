In their last event for Child Abuse Prevention Month, Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives joined the BV Public Library for story time.
Marjorie Jennings and Carmel Burton, Family Education Coordinators for FYI, said their events went well and offered resources to families in the valley.
“We’re providing resources within the community, as well as resources for families. We’re taking a more positive approach to raising awareness and sharing tools for families on brain development and activities they can do with their kids,” Burton said. “Understanding your children and where they’re at can help prevent child abuse, as can just having good bonding time.”
The month’s events were aimed at making resources for parents and families more visible.
Jennings and Burton brought activity calendars and resource information to each event. They also partnered with the Salida Circus and the Chaffee County Boys & Girls Club for their first two events.
“A lot of times, you don’t know what your community has to help you with your children, for education or even activities, so we’re trying to spread awareness that way and to give them resources so they don’t have to wander and search for things,” Jennings said. “It’s almost impossible to find things if you don’t know where to look, so we’re just trying to make it more available.”
In addition to events like story time at the library, FYI offers classes for parents and guardians. This summer they’ll have two classes: Guiding Good Choices and Nurturing Fathers.
“(Guiding Good Choices) is for parents who have kids ages 9 to 14, and it’s just to help them guide their kids in making good choices through those teenage years,” Burton said. “We’re making it a 3-day workshop rather than 5 weeks in a row.”
“It helps parents teach their kids how to turn down bad decisions, but in ways that you can still keep your friendships,” Jennings said. “Let’s get them before they really hit those ages. It’ll teach you how to teach your children to avoid bad situations while still keeping their friends.”
The class will also include childcare for parents, which will be like a 3-day summer camp.
Nurturing Fathers will be offered to father figures in the community.
The class will follow less of a structured curriculum and more take the shape of a journaling process.
“It’s people in that father position within their household coming together, having a support system and working through some challenges in a creative journaling and writing sense,” Burton said.
Though FYI tries to maintain a presence on both sides of the county, they also try to host classes where there is a need.
Their current class, Nurturing Families, is being held in Salida, but “now there seems to be a need in Buena Vista,” which Burton said works out well.
“We’ve got a lot of interest in Nurturing Fathers,” Jennings said. “Mostly here.”
FYI is also happy to bring classes directly to those who need them, Jennings said. Constraints like transportation and gas money, time of day and childcare all may create a barrier to accessing FYI classes and resources. They often provide dinner for their evening classes and have child care available for little ones.
“We try our best to eliminate those barriers for families in town,” Burton said. “We can offer gas cards for getting to class. We have county vehicles that have all different types of car seats, so we’ve offered rides home when people don’t have them because we really want to make sure that they do have access to the class.
“Another barrier is that it’s a big commitment. (Nurturing Families) is a 12-week class, so we try to respect Spring Break or the Fourth of July holidays and try to have some fun events throughout.”
Though the classes often run multiple weeks, Burton and Jennings feel the Nurturing Families group has developed a strong community.
“They can network with each other and it provides really good support,” Jennings said. “It makes me happy to see them kind of becoming that little family.”
FYI classes are free to participants and funded by local sponsors like Chaffee County Human Services, Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Department of Early Childhood and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. For more information about FYI classes and resources, visit https://chaffeecountyfyi.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.