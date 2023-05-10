Chaffee County Family and Youth Initiatives and Chaffee County Youth Alliance, each a part of Chaffee County’s Department of Human Services, dedicated three Listen Longer Chairs installations with celebrations across the county on Saturday, May 6.
“Chaffee County Youth Alliance is charged with decreasing teen substance use in all of Chaffee County, and this is one of our strategies,” said Dibbie Olson, youth program coordinator with FYI. “We find that the more connection kids have with adults and in their community, they’re less likely to use substances so the chairs promote connection conversation. It’s also just a visual reminder that we all need to connect.”
The chairs serve as both visual art pieces and functional places for conversation. The chairs were funded by a grant from CDOT as part of a larger effort to reduce impaired driving in young people, and many materials were donated by local agencies and businesses.
The chairs at McPhelemy Park are located near the water on the north end of the park.
Makenna St. John, a paid youth advisor for Buena Vista and president of the local teen council, said she and the teen council chose the spot when they saw it on a field trip. They liked that it was in an open space but still offered some privacy.
There is another set of chairs in Columbine Park, as well.
“It’s amazing that we’re encouraging conversations, especially in a time like today,” said St. John. “We have a lot of teens who like to drink, especially in our small town where we don’t have anything to do. So encouraging this conversation to have with parents or guardians or trusted adults is amazing, and I think that it’ll be a really good thing.”
The Listen Longer campaign aims to encourage Chaffee County residents to build stronger relationships between youth and trusted adults, as well as between youth and their peers, in order to support healthy decision-making.
FYI and CCYA held ribbon cuttings in Buena Vista at McPhelemy Park, at Salida High School and at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs.
The chairs also have scannable QR codes that bring up a list of possible conversation topics.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said he appreciated that the chairs faced each other, allowing whoever uses them to make eye contact and listen.
“It’s very important for us to take time and listen to each other and share things with each other and have empathy. I believe we all have that inclination, we all have that inner need and we feel that inner obligation to our fellow human beings,” Baker said at the ribbon cutting. “But with all these other obligations and other craziness that we have going on, sometimes we forget to discipline ourselves to take that time to listen to each other.”
The Listen Longer campaign was first launched by FYI and CCYA in early 2022. The statewide 2021 Health Kids Colorado survey found that more than 80% of youth in Chaffee County say they have a trusted adult in their life they could ask for help with a personal problem. However, when the conversation covers topics like substance use, the statistic drops to less than 60% of youth.
St. John encouraged her peers to make use of the chairs, even if the conversation seems intimidating.
“Hard conversations are hard, and sometimes we have to have them,” she said. “This is a great spot to have that conversation if you want to have it.”
“It’s a very important thing for young people to have conversations with a trusted adult who can empathize with them, not be judgmental, share their life experiences and truly mentor them in the best senses of the word,” Baker said.
For more information, visit www.chaffeecountyfyi.org/listen-longer2 or contact CCYA Coordinator Craig Bingham at cbingham@chaffeecounty.org
