The Chaffee County Youth Alliance, a community-based prevention program promoting positive youth development, is excited to offer its fifth annual mini-grant application for community organizations working with youth across Chaffee County.
CCYA plans to distribute a total of $7,500 in grant funding in 2022, ranging from $1,000-$2,500 per grant award to support projects and programs focused on Positive Youth Development in Chaffee County.
Grant applications are open now and may be requested by contacting Dibby Olson at dolson@chaffeecounty.org
Grant timeline and parameters:
• Application deadline 5 p.m., March 31.
• Decision date April 6.
• Award expenditure deadline June 30.
• Projects must demonstrate that they are created, designed and led by youth in Chaffee County.
• Submission of end of project report is required.
If the grant application is for an existing program, the proposed project/program must demonstrate a component authentically created and led by youth.
Organizations that received mini-grants previously can be considered again as long as the proposed project/program meets grant requirements.
Grant awards will be equally considered between Buena Vista and Salida and other areas of the county.
Positive Youth Development “is an intentional, prosocial approach that engages youth…in a manner that is productive and constructive; recognizes, utilizes and enhances young people’s strengths; and promotes positive outcomes for young people by providing opportunities, fostering positive relationships and furnishing the support needed to build on their leadership strengths.”
Example of a previously funded project created and led by youth:
Acting on a request by a Horizons Alternative Academy student and others, Full Circle Restorative Justice offered a student-centered Restorative Justice Training with CTC mini-grant funding in 2021, from planning through implementation.
Horizons students brainstormed what issues at their school they felt might be applicable for a restorative approach to conflict resolution.
The student-selected topics were then used to structure the training during which they designed a project for the schools.
The proposed project, Connection Circles, was presented to school administration for possible consideration to use in advisory class.
Connection Circles were conducted during all advisories in October 2021 and students will be consulting to develop longer-term goals around restorative justice practices at the schools.
CCYA, the local Communities that Care coalition, is a collaborative program of Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives and Chaffee County Public Health.
CTC is an evidence-based prevention approach aimed at helping communities prevent youth risk problem behaviors before they develop, including misuse of alcohol, tobacco and other substances.
These efforts are funded through the Colorado Department of Public Health with the state marijuana tax cash fund.
Learn more about CCYA and the CTC coalition’s mission at https://chaffeecountyfyi.org/build-a-generation-communities-that-care
