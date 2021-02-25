Chaffee Health logo

As of Feb. 23

Current county color level Yellow

New cases (last 7 days) 39

New cases (last 14 days) 69

2-wk. positivity rate (1/18-2/1) 4.47%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 4.45%

In-county cases 992

Deaths among cases 25

COVID-19 deaths 17

Community cases 889

Out-of-county cases 137

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of Feb. 23

HRRMC capacity 60%

Current COVID cases 2

Positive tests 276

Negative tests 5,229

Pending 3

Positive employee tests 28

Negative employee tests 431

BVCC

As of Feb. 22, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 20,028

DOC inmate cases 508

DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 46

BVCC active cases 0

COVID-19 deaths 1

BVSD

As of Feb. 22, per school district

Grove School 0

Avery-Parsons Elementary School 1

Buena Vista Middle School 1

Buena Vista High School 0

Chaffee County High School 0

District 0

Colorado Case Summary

Totals as of Feb. 23

Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of Feb. 22) 1,212,192

First doses administered 811, 926

Second doses administered 398, 795

Total vaccine providers 847

Cases reported 422, 390

People tested 2,542, 555

Deaths among cases 5,907

Deaths due to COVID-19 5,802

Outbreaks 3,833

Hospitalized 23,293

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 28%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 5%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 387

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 9%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 3%

VACCINE

Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/

The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.

Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.

To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.

Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

TESTING

Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.

