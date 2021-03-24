Chaffee Health logo

As of March 23

Current county color level Blue.

New cases (last 7 days) 10

New cases (last 14 days) 17

2-wk. positivity rate (3/8-3/22) 1.06%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 1.27%

In-county cases 1,034

Deaths among cases 25

COVID-19 deaths 17

Community cases 924

Out-of-county cases 143

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of March 23

HRRMC capacity 40%

Current COVID cases 2

Positive tests 274

Negative tests 5,645

Pending 5

Positive employee tests 28

Negative employee tests 445

BVCC

As of March 22, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 22,611

DOC inmate cases 519

DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 53

BVCC active cases 0

COVID-19 deaths 1

BVSD

No report during sprig break, per school district

Grove School 0

Avery-Parsons Elementary School 0

Buena Vista Middle School 0

Buena Vista High School 0

Chaffee County High School 0

District 0

Colorado Case Summary

Totals as of March 16

Cases reported 452,304

People tested 2,687,027

Deaths among cases 6, 074

Deaths due to COVID-19 6,180

Outbreaks 4,192

Hospitalized 24, 652

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 28%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 4%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 317

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 8%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 4%

Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of March 22) 2,241,857

People immunized with one dose 1,403,177

People fully immunized (previously second doses) 884,143

Total vaccine providers 1,138

VACCINE

Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/

The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.

Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.

To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.

Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

