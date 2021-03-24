As of March 23
Current county color level Blue.
New cases (last 7 days) 10
New cases (last 14 days) 17
2-wk. positivity rate (3/8-3/22) 1.06%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 1.27%
In-county cases 1,034
Deaths among cases 25
COVID-19 deaths 17
Community cases 924
Out-of-county cases 143
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of March 23
HRRMC capacity 40%
Current COVID cases 2
Positive tests 274
Negative tests 5,645
Pending 5
Positive employee tests 28
Negative employee tests 445
BVCC
As of March 22, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 22,611
DOC inmate cases 519
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 53
BVCC active cases 0
COVID-19 deaths 1
BVSD
No report during sprig break, per school district
Grove School 0
Avery-Parsons Elementary School 0
Buena Vista Middle School 0
Buena Vista High School 0
Chaffee County High School 0
District 0
Colorado Case Summary
Totals as of March 16
Cases reported 452,304
People tested 2,687,027
Deaths among cases 6, 074
Deaths due to COVID-19 6,180
Outbreaks 4,192
Hospitalized 24, 652
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 28%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 4%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 317
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 8%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 4%
Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of March 22) 2,241,857
People immunized with one dose 1,403,177
People fully immunized (previously second doses) 884,143
Total vaccine providers 1,138
VACCINE
Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/
The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.
Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.
To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.
Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
