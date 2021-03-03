As of March 2
Current county color level Yellow
New cases (last 7 days) 22
New cases (last 14 days) 57
2-wk. positivity rate (2/15-3/1) 4.68%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 4.47%
In-county cases 1,000
Deaths among cases 25
COVID-19 deaths 17
Community cases 904
Out-of-county cases 138
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of March 2
HRRMC capacity 52%
Current COVID cases 0
Positive tests 276
Negative tests 5,323
Pending 4
Positive employee tests 28
Negative employee tests 437
BVCC
As of March 2, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 20,956
DOC inmate cases 516
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 49
BVCC active cases 8
COVID-19 deaths 1
BVSD
As of March 1, per school district
Grove School 0
Avery-Parsons Elementary School 1
Buena Vista Middle School 1
Buena Vista High School 0
Chaffee County High School 0
District 2
Colorado Case Summary
Totals as of March 2
Cases reported 430, 631
People tested 2,585,390
Deaths among cases 5,959
Deaths due to COVID-19 5,927
Outbreaks 3,919
Hospitalized 23,593
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 27%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 4%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 355
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 9%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 3%
Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of March 1) 1,428,609
First doses administered 930,911
Second doses administered 495,961
Total vaccine providers 910
VACCINE
Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/
The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.
Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.
To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.
Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
TESTING
Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.
