As of March 2

Current county color level Yellow

New cases (last 7 days) 22

New cases (last 14 days) 57

2-wk. positivity rate (2/15-3/1) 4.68%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 4.47%

In-county cases 1,000

Deaths among cases 25

COVID-19 deaths 17

Community cases 904

Out-of-county cases 138

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of March 2

HRRMC capacity 52%

Current COVID cases 0

Positive tests 276

Negative tests 5,323

Pending 4

Positive employee tests 28

Negative employee tests 437

BVCC

As of March 2, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 20,956

DOC inmate cases 516

DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 49

BVCC active cases 8

COVID-19 deaths 1

BVSD

As of March 1, per school district

Grove School 0

Avery-Parsons Elementary School 1

Buena Vista Middle School 1

Buena Vista High School 0

Chaffee County High School 0

District 2

Colorado Case Summary

Totals as of March 2

Cases reported 430, 631

People tested 2,585,390

Deaths among cases 5,959

Deaths due to COVID-19 5,927

Outbreaks 3,919

Hospitalized 23,593

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 27%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 4%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 355

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 9%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 3%

Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of March 1) 1,428,609

First doses administered 930,911

Second doses administered 495,961

Total vaccine providers 910

VACCINE

Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/

The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.

Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.

To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.

Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

TESTING

Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.

