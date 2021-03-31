As of March 30
Current county color level Blue
New cases (last 7 days) 11
New cases (last 14 days) 20
2-wk. positivity rate (3/8-3/22) 1.70%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 1.06%
In-county cases 1,044
Deaths among cases 25
COVID-19 deaths 17
Community cases 933
Out-of-county cases 145
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of March 29
HRRMC capacity 60%
Current COVID cases 2
Positive tests 274
Negative tests 5,709
Pending 0
Positive employee tests 28
Negative employee tests 448
BVCC
As of March 30, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 25,242
DOC inmate cases 519
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 54
BVCC active cases 0
COVID-19 deaths 1
BVSD
No report, spring break, per school district. No cases since March 1.
Grove School 0
Avery-Parsons Elementary School 0
Buena Vista Middle School 0
Buena Vista High School 0
Chaffee County High School 0
District 0
Colorado Case Summary
Totals as of March 30
Cases reported 460,318
People tested 2,719,068
Deaths among cases 6, 099
Deaths due to COVID-19 6,226
Outbreaks 4,260
Hospitalized 25,388
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 28%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 4%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 329
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 8%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 3%
Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of March 22) 2,587,865
People immunized with one dose 1,634,183
People fully immunized (previously second doses) 987,088
Total vaccine providers 1,172
VACCINE
Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/
The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.
Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.
To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.
Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
