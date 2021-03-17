Chaffee Health logo

As of March 16

Current county color level Blue.

New cases (last 7 days) 9

New cases (last 14 days) 16

2-wk. positivity rate (2/22-3/8) 1.27%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 2.5%

In-county cases 1,018

Deaths among cases 25

COVID-19 deaths 17

Community cases 910

Out-of-county cases 141

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of March 16

HRRMC capacity 52%

Current COVID cases 0

Positive tests 274

Negative tests 5,587

Pending 0

Positive employee tests 28

Negative employee tests 444

BVCC

As of March 14, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 21,731

DOC inmate cases 519

DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 51

BVCC active cases 3

COVID-19 deaths 1

BVSD

As of March 15, per school district

Grove School 0

Avery-Parsons Elementary School 0

Buena Vista Middle School 0

Buena Vista High School 0

Chaffee County High School 0

District 0

Colorado Case Summary

Totals as of March 16

Cases reported 444,712

People tested 2,654,490

Deaths among cases 6, 048

Deaths due to COVID-19 6,126

Outbreaks 4,100

Hospitalized 24, 250

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 29%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 4%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 341

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 9%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 3%

Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of March 14) 1,697,156

People immunized with one dose 1,229, 623

People fully immunized (previously second doses) 754,123

Total vaccine providers 1,089

VACCINE

Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/

The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.

Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.

To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.

Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

