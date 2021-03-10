As of March 9
Current county color level Yellow, moving to BLUE March 10.
New cases (last 7 days) 9
New cases (last 14 days) 28
2-wk. positivity rate (2/22-3/8) 2.5%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 4.68%
In-county cases 1,000+
Deaths among cases 25
COVID-19 deaths 17
Community cases 908
Out-of-county cases 139
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of March 9
HRRMC capacity 44%
Current COVID cases 0
Positive tests 279
Negative tests 5,404
Pending 1
Positive employee tests 28
Negative employee tests 440
BVCC
As of March 9, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 21,715
DOC inmate cases 519
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 50
BVCC active cases 8
COVID-19 deaths 1
BVSD
As of March 8, per school district
Grove School 0
Avery-Parsons Elementary School 0
Buena Vista Middle School 0
Buena Vista High School 1
Chaffee County High School 0
District 0
Colorado Case Summary
Totals as of March 9
Cases reported 438,025
People tested 2,623,006
Deaths among cases 5,997
Deaths due to COVID-19 6,035
Outbreaks 3,995
Hospitalized 23,993
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 30%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 4%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 299
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 8%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 3%
Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of March 8) 1,697,156
People immunized with one dose 1,080,683
People fully immunized (previously second doses) 636,951
Total vaccine providers 950
VACCINE
Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/
The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.
Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.
To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.
Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
TESTING
Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.
