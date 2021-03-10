Chaffee Health logo

As of March 9

Current county color level Yellow, moving to BLUE March 10.

New cases (last 7 days) 9

New cases (last 14 days) 28

2-wk. positivity rate (2/22-3/8) 2.5%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 4.68%

In-county cases 1,000+

Deaths among cases 25

COVID-19 deaths 17

Community cases 908

Out-of-county cases 139

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of March 9

HRRMC capacity 44%

Current COVID cases 0

Positive tests 279

Negative tests 5,404

Pending 1

Positive employee tests 28

Negative employee tests 440

BVCC

As of March 9, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 21,715

DOC inmate cases 519

DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 50

BVCC active cases 8

COVID-19 deaths 1

BVSD

As of March 8, per school district

Grove School 0

Avery-Parsons Elementary School 0

Buena Vista Middle School 0

Buena Vista High School 1

Chaffee County High School 0

District 0

Colorado Case Summary

Totals as of March 9

Cases reported 438,025

People tested 2,623,006

Deaths among cases 5,997

Deaths due to COVID-19 6,035

Outbreaks 3,995

Hospitalized 23,993

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 30%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 4%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 299

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 8%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 3%

Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of March 8) 1,697,156

People immunized with one dose 1,080,683

People fully immunized (previously second doses) 636,951

Total vaccine providers 950

VACCINE

Vaccine Online Scheduler: https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/

The scheduler for your second dose will be open the day after you receive your first dose.

Our clinics are for Chaffee County residents only.

To receive a vaccine through CCPH, you must have an appointment.

Currently, CCPH’s vaccination events are drive-through clinics held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

TESTING

Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.

