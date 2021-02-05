The county reported a pandemic total of 901 cases as of Thursday afternoon.
There have been 52 cases reported in the last seven days, or 104 in the last 14 days.
The two-week positivity rate in the county stands at 6.35.
A 63-year-old man and an 86-year-old man, both from the south end of the county are currently hospitalized at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the virus.
Cases reported in the last week by age:
Younger than 18 12
18-29 6
30-39 4
40-49 7
50-59 7
60-69 7
70 and older 4
The majority of the cases reported in the past week were in the south end of the county with 28. North end cases numbered 20 and four cases were unidentified.
Colorado Department of Corrections reported Buena Vista Correctional Complex currently has no active cases of the virus, which may signal the ending of an outbreak that has been going on at the facility since Oct. 21.
Among community cases, the trend for type of spread seems to be lowering for person-to-person contact (from a known person who is COVID-19 positive), as community spread (from an unknown contact) increases.
Person-to-person spread was at 64.5 percent for the last month and Community spread was at 30.1 percent. Travel outside the county remains the least spread type cause at 5.4 percent.
Chaffee County remains on level orange on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard dial.
Chaffee County Public Health reports a new version of the dial “Dial 2.0” is currently under consideration.
The new version would use a seven-day metric on incidence rate instead of the current 14-day metric, reduce thresholds for testing positivity rates and allow greater local level adaptation for targeted response and mitigation plans.
Colorado Department of Public Health reported a pandemic total of 400,851 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Of those, 5,431 cases resulted in death.
The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 12,212 as of Thursday, with a positivity rate of 4.43 percent.
So far 495,151 Coloradans have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Of those 162,060 have also received the second dose.
Chaffee County is set to begin scheduling vaccinations for those in phases 1B.2 (ages 65-69, pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade educators and licensed childcare workers) beginning Monday.
Those in phase 1B.3 (frontline essential workers and those age 16-64 with two or more high-risk comorbidities) are estimated to begin vaccinations in Early March.
To schedule a phase 1A, 1B.1 or 1B.2 vaccination visit the Chaffee County Public Health vaccination scheduler at https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center COVID-19 vaccine online scheduler can be found at https://hrrmcvaccinesfeb5.rsvpify.com/
To schedule a COVID-19 test visit https://curative.com/sites/9101#9/38.5384/-106.0189
For questions about COVID-19 vaccine the state recently launched an information call center at 877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The vaccine call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
