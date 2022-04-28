Due to dry conditions that are becoming prevalent throughout Chaffee County, the long- range forecast that predicts little to no moisture as well as persistent gusty winds Unincorporated Chaffee County will be moving into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective 6p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 sheriff John Speeze released in a press report Thursday afternoon.
Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit building, maintaining or attending any open fire.
Excluded from Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, therefore still allowed in this stage are:
*Campfires within a permanent constructed ring or fire grate, 3 feet in diameter maximum, in a developed public campground, public picnic ground, commercial campground, or on private property. An example of a permanently constructed ring would be a cement ring that is not movable. Rocks lining a fire pit are not considered permanent and therefore in violation.
*LP gas or liquid fueled stoves that allow the operator to turn the appliance on or off.
*Fireplaces within enclosed buildings equipped with fire screens on the flue.
*Charcoal grill fires at private residences.
This fire ban also prohibits the burning of debris piles, slash piles, ditches and agricultural lands.
This fire ban applies to all unincorporated areas within Chaffee County but does not include the incorporated municipalities of Salida and Poncha Springs. It also does not include any federal land under USFS or BLM jurisdiction.
This Stage 1 Fire Restriction will also include the incorporated Town of Buena Vista. Due to the fact that Chaffee Fire now provides fire services to the Town of Buena Vista Chaffee County Fire Restrictions will be applicable to the Town of Buena Vista.
A reminder that all BLM lands in Chaffee County are currently under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions as well. USFS lands have no restrictions at this time.
